Finance Minister Aurangzeb is addressing post-budget press conference in Islamabad

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is currently addressing a post-budget press conference in Islamabad, where he will expand upon the federal budget proposed a day ago for the next fiscal year.

On Wednesday, Aurangzeb presented his first federal budget with a total outlay of Rs18.9 trillion, which analysts said was broadly “in line with IMF guidelines”.

Pakistan’s budget for the upcoming year aims for a modest 3.6 per cent GDP growth, and sets an ambitious Rs13tr tax collection target, raising taxes on salaried classes and removing tax exemptions for the rest.

Aurangzeb, during the budget presentation, said that the goal was to widen the tax base to avoid burdening existing tax payers. “This sub-10pc tax-to-GDP ratio is unsustainable.”

