Today's Paper | June 08, 2024

President Zardari constitutes National Economic Council

Nadir Guramani Published June 7, 2024 Updated June 7, 2024 11:50pm

President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday ap­­proved the constitution of the 13-member National Eco­no­mic Council (NEC) — a constitutional body responsible for reviewing the country’s overall economic condition and formulating plans while ensuring balanced development and regional equity — under Article 156 of the Constitution.

According to a notification from the Cabinet Division, the council includes Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal and the four chief ministers.

The council further includes four more members recommended by the chief ministers: Punjab minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro, Adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM on Finance Muzammil Aslam and Balochistan Planning Minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi.

Also coopted in the council through special invitation were Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Cheema, the Planning Commission deputy chairman and the secretaries of the finance, planning and economic affairs divisions.

Article 156(2) of the Cons­­titution states: “The NEC shall review the overall economic condition of the country and shall, for advising the federal government and the provincial governments, formulate plans in respect of financial, commercial, social and economic policies; and in formulating such plans, it shall, amongst other factors, ensure balanced development and regional equity.”

According to the Cons­ti­tution, the NEC meetings shall be summoned by the chairman or on a requisition made by one-half of the me­mbers of the council. The NEC is requi­red to meet at least twice a year and the quorum for a meeting of the council shall be one-half of its total membership.

It is answerable to Parliament and is also required to submit its annual report to both houses.

According to sources, the critical NEC meeting, essential for reviewing the current year’s macroeconomic situation and development programme and approving the next year’s economic and development agenda, has yet to be scheduled.

PM Shehbaz and Aurangzeb are currently on a visit to China and thus unavailable to lead key consultations until Saturday which could be the first available date for an NEC meeting.

The federal government on Thursday announced a tentative plan to present the country’s budget for the next fiscal year on June 12.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Budget 2024 25
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Addressing contempt
Updated 07 Jun, 2024

Addressing contempt

It is imperative that the culture normalising contempt be dismantled and the boundaries of acceptable criticism defined once again.
Averting disaster
07 Jun, 2024

Averting disaster

PAKISTAN stands on the precipice of yet another potential flood disaster. According to the National Disaster...
Overzealous state
07 Jun, 2024

Overzealous state

INSTEAD of addressing the core issues that fuel discontent amongst the citizenry, the state prefers to go after ...
Real powers
Updated 06 Jun, 2024

Real powers

PTI seems to be repeating one of the biggest mistakes it made during its last tenure, when it sought to sideline its rivals.
Airline safety
06 Jun, 2024

Airline safety

WHILE the European Union has yet to issue a formal statement in this regard, it seems that Pakistan has remained...
Violent crime wave
06 Jun, 2024

Violent crime wave

THE violent crime wave that has been afflicting Karachi for the past few years shows no sign of abating, as lives...