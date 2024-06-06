Today's Paper | June 06, 2024

T20 World Cup: US begin cautiously as lack of wickets early on dispirits Pakistan

Dawn.com | AFP Published June 6, 2024 Updated June 6, 2024 11:30pm
USA’s Steven Taylor hits a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group A cricket match between the USA and Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, US, on June 6. — AFP
USA’s Steven Taylor hits a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group A cricket match between the USA and Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, US, on June 6. — AFP
Captain Babar Azam beats a run out during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group A cricket match between the USA and Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, on June 6. — AFP
Captain Babar Azam beats a run out during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2024 group A cricket match between the USA and Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, on June 6. — AFP
Fakhar Zaman plays a shot during the United States vs Pakistan match 11 group stage match in the ICC Men’s T20 cricket World Cup at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, US on June 6. — AFP
Fakhar Zaman plays a shot during the United States vs Pakistan match 11 group stage match in the ICC Men’s T20 cricket World Cup at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas, US on June 6. — AFP

The United States began cautiously against the Green Team as Pakistan got dispirited by the home side’s start in their T20 World Cup match in Dallas on Thursday.

The US chase stood at 84 for the loss of one wicket after 11 overs.

Naseem Shah dismissed Steven Taylor on the first ball of his second over before Andries Gous’s edge on the next delivery dropped short of Iftikhar Ahmed in slips and went to the covers for four.

Gous smashed Naseem for another boundary and ended the power play at 44 for the loss of one wicket.

Pakistan kept searching for their second wicket as Babar Azam brought on Shadab Khan but Gous and Monank Patel comfortably kept the score ticking for their side.

Earlier, Pakistan were held to a total of 159-7 as the co-hosts eyed an upset win.

The US chased down a target of 195 to beat fellow non-Test nation Canada in their first Group A encounter but were now up against a far superior bowling attack.

Nevertheless, the US could be proud of their efforts in the field against Pakistan given they reduced the 2009 T20 World Cup winners to 26-3 after winning the toss.

Left-arm spinner Nosthush Kenjige, who opened the bowling, took 3-30 — including two wickets in two balls — from his maximum four overs and left-arm paceman Saurabh Netravalkar a miserly 2-18.

Pakistan were in dire straits at 26-3 inside five overs before a partnership of 72 between skipper Babar (44) and Shadab (40).

Shadab and Azam Khan fell in successive balls to Kenjige.

Pakistan, runners-up to England at the last T20 World Cup in Australia two years ago, were faltering again at 98-5 before tailender Shaheen Shah Afridi’s unbeaten 23 boosted the total.

Earlier, Mohammad Rizwan was superbly caught one-handed at slip by Steven Taylor off Netravalkar before Usman Khan holed out off Kenjige to leave Pakistan 14-2.

Teams:

United States: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (capt/wkt), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf

Umpires: Allahuddien Paleker (RSA), Michael Gough (ENG)

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

T20 World Cup 2024
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Real powers
Updated 06 Jun, 2024

Real powers

PTI seems to be repeating one of the biggest mistakes it made during its last tenure, when it sought to sideline its rivals.
Airline safety
06 Jun, 2024

Airline safety

WHILE the European Union has yet to issue a formal statement in this regard, it seems that Pakistan has remained...
Violent crime wave
06 Jun, 2024

Violent crime wave

THE violent crime wave that has been afflicting Karachi for the past few years shows no sign of abating, as lives...
A sobering election?
Updated 05 Jun, 2024

A sobering election?

India should reach out to Pakistan, and the state should respond positively to any Indian overtures.
Out of time
05 Jun, 2024

Out of time

TODAY, on World Environment Day, we must confront a sobering truth: an alarming 40pc of the planet’s land is...
Lower inflation
05 Jun, 2024

Lower inflation

AS anticipated, the dramatic drop in May’s inflation figures to 11.8pc — the lowest in 30 months — has ...