Today's Paper | June 06, 2024

3 dead, 6 injured in Mianwali ambush over longstanding enmity

Imran Gabol Published June 6, 2024 Updated June 6, 2024 05:38pm

At least three people died and six were injured in Mianwali on Thursday following an ambush stemming from longstanding enmity between two rival groups, police said.

According to Mianwali District Police Officer (DPO) Matiullah Jan, the incident was carried out as an act of revenge of a double murder that took place a year and a half ago.

DPO Jan said that the victims of the shootout, who were charged with the double murder, were returning from a hearing at a sessions court in Isakhel when they were ambushed.

The DPO said raids were conducted on the orders of Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar, during which six suspects were arrested and their weapons confiscated.

Two other suspects were still at large, with the the DPO saying: “The fugitives will be soon arrested.”

IGP Anwar has sought a report of the incident from Sargodha Regional Police Officer (RPO).

According to a Punjab police spokesperson, the Mianwali DPO has been ordered to investigate every aspect of the incident.

“A special team should be formed to arrest the accused as soon as possible,” the IGP said. “Delivery of justice to families of the victims should be ensured on a priority basis.”

Last month, a man was shot dead over enmity in Bachkan Ahmadzai area of Lakki Marwat district.

Similarly, a woman and her daughter were shot dead by rivals over an enmity in Swabi in May.

In April, 11 people were injured in firing by their opponents over enmity in Sialkot.

