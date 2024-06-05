Family calls for repatriation of octogenarian who strayed across LoC

The family of an octogenarian man, who had strayed across the Line of Control (LoC) into India-held Kashmir the other day on Wednesday, called upon the Indian authorities to swiftly respond to a request from their Pakistani counterparts for his early repatriation.

The approximately 80 years old Munir Hussain, who is said to be suffering from a mental condition for the past four or so years, had left his home in Gulshan Colony of Battal sector, which lies along the heavily militarised LoC in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) Poonch district, at about 11am on Tuesday to join his spouse, Begum Jan, in nearby forests where she was grazing cattle.

However, when Jan returned home alone at about 4pm, the family became worried about Hussain and searched for him but to no avail, assistant commissioner of Hajira — of which Battal sector is a part — Waleed Anwar said.

“They approached the concerned Sehra police post at about 10pm, following which I ordered local police and other officials concerned to hunt for him not only in the jungle but also along River Poonch where I assumed he may have gone to beat the heat,” he told Dawn.com.

However, on Wednesday it transpired from some Indian news portals that Hussain had been apprehended by an Indian army patrol after he “illegally” crossed over into the occupied territory.

No incriminating material was recovered from him and preliminary questioning suggested that he “might have crossed the LoC inadvertently,” added the Indian media reports.

Hussain’s nephew Liaquat Hussain told Dawn.com that his uncle, who suffered from mental ailments and hypertension, must have lost his way while trekking through the jungle to join his wife.

“I call upon the Indian authorities to send him back home via Tetrinote crossing point as soon as they receive a request for the same from this side,” he said.

Assistant commissioner Anwar said that he had already sent a report to higher authorities for initiation of the requisite measures for Hussain’s early repatriation.

Officials said that AJK people living along the unmarked dividing line often go astray while herding cattle, cutting fodder or collecting medicinal plants and herbs and land themselves in trouble on the other side of the divide.

On May 21, Nasreen Fatima, a resident of AJK’s Kotli district, was repatriated by the Indian authorities via Tetrinote crossing point, two days after she had inadvertently entered the occupied territory’s Rajouri district.