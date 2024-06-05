Today's Paper | June 05, 2024

Suspected robber lynched by mob in Karachi

Imtiaz Ali Published June 5, 2024 Updated June 5, 2024 05:25pm

A suspected robber acting alone was lynched by an angry mob in Ittehad Town, Karachi on Wednesday, officials said.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Station House Officer (SHO) Rao Shabbir said the suspect, armed with a pistol, attempted to loot a citizen near Babu Chowk in Qaimkhani Colony.

The citizen put up resistance, and was joined by others standing nearby, who got hold of the suspect.

The mob beat him severely with blunt instruments, resulting in his death on the spot, SHO Shabbir said.

The body was shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi, where the suspect’s identity could not be ascertained immediately, according to SHO Shabbir.

The police claimed to have recovered one pistol along with rounds, the SHO added.

Recent reports indicate a significant surge in street crime in Karachi, with daily occurrences of theft and violence.

Police on Sunday launched an investigation into the murder of a young man who was gunned down by robbers in Gulshan-i-Iqbal the previous day.

Itteqa Moeen, a 27-year-old gold medalist mechanical engineer and Hafiz Quran, was killed on Saturday by gunmen who took away his motorcycle, cell phone and other valuables.

The incident angered opposition parties who demanded a grand operation against dacoits in Karachi and an ending of the “politicisation of police” to restore peace.

On Tuesday, a 20-year-old young man and a businessman were shot dead by alleged robbers in two separate incidents in Karachi’s Korangi and Defence Housing Authority (DHA), police said.

An enraged mob lynched a suspected robber in Orangi Town while police saved his accomplice from being killed last month. Separately, another young man was shot dead in Azizabad in early May.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A sobering election?
Updated 05 Jun, 2024

A sobering election?

India should reach out to Pakistan, and the state should respond positively to any Indian overtures.
Out of time
05 Jun, 2024

Out of time

TODAY, on World Environment Day, we must confront a sobering truth: an alarming 40pc of the planet’s land is...
Lower inflation
05 Jun, 2024

Lower inflation

AS anticipated, the dramatic drop in May’s inflation figures to 11.8pc — the lowest in 30 months — has ...
Cipher acquittal
Updated 04 Jun, 2024

Cipher acquittal

Our state, in its desperation to victimise another ex-PM, once again left them looking like more of a hero than they perhaps deserved to be.
China sojourn
04 Jun, 2024

China sojourn

AS the prime minister begins his five-day visit to China today, investment — particularly to reinvigorate the...
Measles resurgence
04 Jun, 2024

Measles resurgence

THE alarming rise in measles cases across Pakistan signals a burgeoning public health crisis that demands immediate...