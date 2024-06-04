Axe to fall on Public Works Department for chronic ‘failures’

ISLAMABAD: As the government aims to shut down loss-making departments as part of its drive to cut expenditures, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday ordered authorities to close down the Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD) due to “poor performance and corruption” over the years.

The department has 7,000 employees, whose fate hangs in the balance after the PM’s decision, but an official, on condition of anonymity, said they would move the courts against this decision.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Shehbaz issued these directives during a meeting held on reducing government expenditures. During the meeting, the prime minister observed that the PWD as a department had failed to achieve its objectives and asked for alternate mechanisms for the development projects which were tasked to this department.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minis­ter for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, PM’s Adviser on Political Affair Rana Sanaullah, Planning Commi­ssion Deputy Chairman Jehanzeb Khan and other relevant officials.

It has been learnt that the government is also seriously considering winding up many other government departments which have become a liability. The National Engi­neering Services of Pakistan, the National Construction, and the National Accountability Bureau might fall under the axe as per the proposed plan.

To reduce the expenditures, the prime minister was briefed about a report compiled by a committee headed by the planning commi­ssion deputy chairman.

The committee had recommended the abolishment of some government entities and the merger of others. The PM directed the committee to finalise its recommendations.

It has been learnt that after deciding to abolish PWD, the Ministry of Housing and Works has been directed to come up with a plan after consultations regarding the 7,000-plus PWD employees within one week.

A senior PWD official told Dawn that the department has “constitutional cover” and it could not be closed down through an ordinance. “At least a two-thirds majority is required to shut down PWD,” he added. The official said PWD have employees have decided to move courts against the decision.

He said PWD was the custodian of most government properties and buildings and responsible for maintenance and executing development and infrastructure works across Pakistan.

It has been reported that PWD was presently executing development works worth Rs60 billion in various parts of the country.

Interestingly, once the PWD is abolished, there is no other government department to look after state properties and buildings.

Published in Dawn, June 4th, 2024