Nation’s duty to guard rights of minorities, says SC judge Mansoor Ali Shah

June 2, 2024

LAHORE: Justice Syed Man­soor Ali Shah of the Supreme Court has called for coexistence and tolerance in society, pointing out that Pakistan is among the lowest-ranking countries when it comes to religious freedom.

Justice Shah said all non-Muslim communities in Pakistan “are dear to us, and we all love them”, expressing his wish to see elevation of judges in the higher courts from the minority communities as well, though he added the term ‘minority’ was not suitable for them, as it only represents their numbers.

He expressed these views while addressing the Justice A.R. Cornelius Conference, hosted by a minority rights organisation on Saturday. Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar and Justice Ali Baqar Najafi of the Lahore High Court also spoke.

Lamenting that the country ranked at the bottom of the religious segment in the Freedoms House Report by the European Union in 2023, Justice Shah said it was a collective responsibility of the nation to correct it.

Justice Mansoor, law minister hope for minority communities’ representation in higher judiciary

He said the situation was unfortunate as the Constitution provided rights to the minorities and Holy Prophet (PBHU) not only protected the rights of minorities through his actions but also taught Muslims to do so.

The senior judge said: “There is only one flag in the world where you [minorities] are reflected. This white colour represents you. I also say that crescent and star are also white. All these things represent you. We must understand that you are recognised in the national flag.”

Citing the example of Riasat-i-Madina, he said protection of religious minorities was ensured in Islam, which has a history of love for minorities.

Everyone was free to choose their religion and everyone lived peacefully together, he said, adding that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) ordered Muslims to protect the worship places of non-Muslim communities.

He recalled that Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa went to Jaranwala after the houses of the minority community were burnt by an unruly mob and apologised to the victims on behalf of the entire nation.

He said the judiciary had always protected the minorities, but it was necessary to ensure tolerance in society.

“We should tolerate each other’s point of view so that we can move forward,” he observed.

Talking about the title of the conference, Justice Najafi said Justice Cornelius worked extensively for human rights.

He pointed out that former chief justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani also extended great services for the protection of minorities in Pakistan.

He said the judgements of Justice Jillani would always be remembered. He said the judiciary ensured justice beyond religious and ethnic affiliations.

Justice Najafi said it was the responsibility of the state to protect the worship places of all minorities.

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar said Islam guaranteed the rights and protection of minorities. He said the Constitution also ensured the fundamental rights of minorities.

He said the government had been holding meetings with the representatives of minorities and legislating based on their input.

Mr Tarar announced that a commission was being formed regarding the minorities. He said judges from the minority communities had done excellent work in the past.

He said the government also desired to see representation of the minority communities in the higher judiciary.

After the annual budget approval, the law minister said, legislation would be enacted to prevent child marriages.

Published in Dawn, June 2nd, 2024

MINORITY RIGHTS
Pakistan

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

