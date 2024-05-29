Missing poet Ahmed Farhad Shah in Kashmir police custody, IHC told

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was informed on Wednesday that missing poet Ahmed Farhad Shah was in the custody of Dhirkot police in Azad Kashmir.

The development came as Justice Kayani resumed hearing a petition seeking the missing Kashmiri poet’s recovery.

During the last hearing, IHC senior puisne judge Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani had ordered live streaming of all missing persons cases. However, today’s case was not broadcast live.

Justice Kayani had also summoned the sector commanders of the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) and Military Intelligence (MI), the director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and the defence, law and interior secretaries today.

During today’s hearing, Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan, Additional Attorney General (AAG) Munawar Iqbal Duggal, and the law minister appeared before the court.

Senior journalist Hamid Mir and human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir were also in attendance.

AGP Awan informed the court that Shah was in police custody and presented the police report to the court.

Justice Kayani said that the poet was “arrested after the Kohala bridge and then its jurisdiction was fixed”.

The first information report (FIR) against Shah was filed today at the Dhirkot police station at around 8am, with the time of the incident just an hour earlier.

It was registered under section 186 of the Pakistan Penal Code for obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions.

