At least 20 dead as Quetta-bound bus meets accident in Balochistan’s Washuk

At least 20 people have died after a bus overturned and fell into a ditch in Washuk, Balochistan on Wednesday, according to initial reports by DawnNewsTV.

The accident was a result of over speeding, according to the report, which said that women and children were among the deceased.

The bus was travelling from Turbat to Quetta. The bodies and the injured have been taken to the Basima Civil Hospital.

