At least 20 dead as Quetta-bound bus meets accident in Balochistan’s Washuk

Dawn.com Published May 29, 2024 Updated May 29, 2024 09:45am

At least 20 people have died after a bus overturned and fell into a ditch in Washuk, Balochistan on Wednesday, according to initial reports by DawnNewsTV.

The accident was a result of over speeding, according to the report, which said that women and children were among the deceased.

The bus was travelling from Turbat to Quetta. The bodies and the injured have been taken to the Basima Civil Hospital.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

