KP CM Gandapur briefs Imran on SIFC meeting

RAWALPINDI: A day after he attended an SIFC meeting during which he talked to the army chief “twice”, Khyber Pakh-tunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur met PTI founding chairman Imran Khan in the Adiala jail on Sunday.

The meeting between the chief minister and the former prime minister, held in Adiala’s conference room, lasted about 40 minutes, sources claimed.

It may be noted that visitors are not allowed to see prisoners on Sunday being the public holiday. However, the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was allowed to visit his incarcerated leader.

Mr Gandapur informed Mr Khan about the proceedings of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). The party situation and national political situation also came under discussion, sources said.

After the meeting, which is being considered a positive move, CM Gandapur left for Islamabad.

It may be recalled that after the SIFC meeting on Saturday the chief minister had said that the resources of the province should continue to benefit both its residents and the country.

He had assured the federal government of his government’s cooperation for the country’s sake.

Mr Gandapur said the SIFC proceedings were conducted in a cordial manner and that he also “talked to the COAS twice” during the meeting.

Published in Dawn, May 27th, 2024