Today's Paper | May 27, 2024

KP CM Gandapur briefs Imran on SIFC meeting

Mohammad Asghar Published May 27, 2024 Updated May 27, 2024 09:41am

RAWALPINDI: A day after he attended an SIFC meeting during which he talked to the army chief “twice”, Khyber Pakh-tunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur met PTI founding chairman Imran Khan in the Adiala jail on Sunday.

The meeting between the chief minister and the former prime minister, held in Adiala’s conference room, lasted about 40 minutes, sources claimed.

It may be noted that visitors are not allowed to see prisoners on Sunday being the public holiday. However, the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was allowed to visit his incarcerated leader.

Mr Gandapur informed Mr Khan about the proceedings of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). The party situation and national political situation also came under discussion, sources said.

After the meeting, which is being considered a positive move, CM Gandapur left for Islamabad.

It may be recalled that after the SIFC meeting on Saturday the chief minister had said that the resources of the province should continue to benefit both its residents and the country.

He had assured the federal government of his government’s cooperation for the country’s sake.

Mr Gandapur said the SIFC proceedings were conducted in a cordial manner and that he also “talked to the COAS twice” during the meeting.

Published in Dawn, May 27th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

In defamation’s name

In defamation’s name

Umair Javed
It provides yet more proof that the undergirding logic of public authority in Pakistan is legal and extra-legal coercion rather than legitimised consent.

Editorial

Mercury rising
Updated 27 May, 2024

Mercury rising

Each of the country's leaders is equally responsible for the deep pit Pakistan seems to have fallen into.
Antibiotic overuse
27 May, 2024

Antibiotic overuse

ANTIMICROBIAL resistance is an escalating crisis claiming some 700,000 lives annually in Pakistan. It is the third...
World Cup team
27 May, 2024

World Cup team

PAKISTAN waited until the very end to name their T20 World Cup squad. Even then, there was last-minute drama. Four...
ICJ rebuke
Updated 26 May, 2024

ICJ rebuke

The reason for Israel’s criminal behaviour is that it is protected by its powerful Western friends.
Hot spells
26 May, 2024

Hot spells

WITH Pakistan already dealing with a heatwave that has affected 26 districts since May 21, word from the climate...
Defiant stance
26 May, 2024

Defiant stance

AT a time when the country is in talks with the IMF for a medium-term loan crucial to bolstering the fragile ...