Army chief calls Raisi true friend of Pakistan

APP Published May 27, 2024 Updated May 27, 2024 10:22am

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir has condoled the demise of President Ebrahim Raisi and other Iranian officials.

In a telephonic call with the Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces, Maj Gen Mohammad Bagheri, the COAS extended deep condolences over the unfortunate helicopter crash on May 19 in which President Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and other officials lost their lives.

The COAS expressed that the late president and late foreign minister were exceptional leaders and true friends of Pakistan, an Inter-Services Public Relations news release said.

He highlighted that the loss of both the leaders and others was truly tragic and irreparable.

The army chief on behalf of all ranks of Pakistan Army extended prayers for the departed souls and well wishes for the bereaved families. He said Pakistan has historic, cultural and brotherly ties with Iran, and the armed forces of Pakistan and Iran have always stood together.

General Bagheri thanked the COAS for sharing the grief, and vowed to continue the cooperation between the two militaries.

Published in Dawn, May 27th, 2024

