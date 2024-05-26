Veteran actor Talat Hussain passes away in Karachi

Veteran TV and stage actor Talat Hussain died in Karachi on Sunday at the age of 83.

Hussain, born on Sept 18, 1940, passed away after a prolonged illness, state broadcaster PTV said in a post on social media platform X.

Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi President Ahmed Shah also confirmed Hussain’s death, adding that the actor had long been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi.

In a statement, Shah recalled that the actor had a “deep connection” with ACP as he had remained a part of its governing body. “An acclaimed actor like Talat Hussain is born after centuries,” he said.

The ACP president highlighted that Hussain had also received the Sitara-i-Imtiaz award for his work and “unique” acting style. Praying for Hussain, Shah said he stood with the actor’s family in their time of grief.

According to PTV, Hussain began his career in the 1960s. He decided that he needed to hone his skills further and went to England in 1972 to study acting at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

Notable dramas starring him include Bandish, Karwaan, Hawain and Parchaiyan, while his films include Chiragh Jalta Raha, Gumnaam and Actor in Law.

Hussain’s work also expands to international films and television drama serials. In 2006, he received the Amanda Award, also known as the Scandinavian Oscar, for Norwegian film Import-Eksport. He had also been bestowed with a Pride of Performance award.

Tributes and condolences pour in

Tributes and condolences poured in from politicians and actors alike as Hussain was remembered for his work.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed “deep grief” on Hussain’s death, PTV said in a post on X. The premier recalled that Hussain was a “legendary actor whose dialogue delivery” was well-known to an era.

“His services to the Pakistani television, theatre, film and radio will always be remembered. The vacuum left by his death can never be fulfilled.”

Acting President Yusuf Raza Gilani also conveyed his immense grief and prayed for the deceased.

In a statement shared by his party on X, he said Hussain’s “invaluable” services will always be remembered.

Speaking to Geo News, actor Behroze Sabzwari recalled his experience of working with Hussain and hailed his services to the theatre industry.

Praising Hussain’s dialogue delivery, Sabzwari said, “I can’t recall how many times I’ve tried to speak like Talat bhai in dramas but I can’t.”

Actress Bushra Ansari called Hussain the “king of the world of voice”.

Speaking to Geo News, she noted: “Very few artists speak the Urdu language in such a brilliant, clear and beautiful manner, and also speak English in the same clear and beautiful way.”

Actor Adnan Siddiqui, in a post on X, said that the passing away of Hussain “felt like a personal loss”.

“He was there not as a co-actor but [as a] guiding force when I did my first-ever play,” he said, adding: “Another of the greats gone.”

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, in a statement issued by his spokesperson Abdurrasheed Channa, described the actor as a “shining star” as he prayed for his high ranks.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz also conveyed her grief and sympathies to Hussain’s family. “He was one of a kind in acting,” she said in a statement shared by her party on X.

Former Sindh governor Ishratul Ebad said he was saddened to hear about Hussain’s passing. “A legendary figure in radio, TV, and cinema. His contributions to the arts will be remembered,” he said on X.

Former PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry also expressed his sorrow, saying: “A legend departed.”

“He was an actor par excellence and an institution. You will be missed Talat sahib,” said filmmaker Furqan T. Siddiqui.