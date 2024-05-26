PPP to join Punjab govt if offered ‘proper share’, says Yousuf Gilani

LAHORE: Acting Presi­dent Yousuf Raza Gilani has said that the PPP mi­­ght join PML-N’s Punjab government if offered “a proper share”.

The Senate chairman, who’s serving as the acting president in the absence of Asif Ali Zardari, made these remarks on Saturday while talking to reporters at his residence.

Mr Gilani, who belongs to PPP, said his party leadership could consider joining the cabinet of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif if provided with a “proper space” in the province.

The acting president also talked about the Defa­mation Bill, 2024 recently passed by the Punjab Assembly. The bill, which caused a huge uproar, has yet to be sent to Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem who’d sign it into law.

The governor has hinted at sending the bill back to the assembly for further consultation and review. The comments reflected a wider disapproval of PPP leadership about the bill.

Mr Gilani said he held a detailed discussion with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on the bill, and the party leadership wanted the concerns of journalists addressed bef­ore the law was enacted.

Earlier, while addressing party workers at his residence, Mr Gilani said the PPP wanted political stability, which was “a must for economic progress,” according to APP.

The gathering was attended by his sons and PPP lawmakers Ali Qasim Gilani, Ali Qadir Gilani and Ali Musa Gilani and Syed Haider Gilani, and other party leaders.

Published in Dawn, May 26th, 2024