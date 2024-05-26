Today's Paper | May 26, 2024

PPP to join Punjab govt if offered ‘proper share’, says Yousuf Gilani

Zulqernain Tahir Published May 26, 2024 Updated May 26, 2024 08:33am

LAHORE: Acting Presi­dent Yousuf Raza Gilani has said that the PPP mi­­ght join PML-N’s Punjab government if offered “a proper share”.

The Senate chairman, who’s serving as the acting president in the absence of Asif Ali Zardari, made these remarks on Saturday while talking to reporters at his residence.

Mr Gilani, who belongs to PPP, said his party leadership could consider joining the cabinet of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif if provided with a “proper space” in the province.

The acting president also talked about the Defa­mation Bill, 2024 recently passed by the Punjab Assembly. The bill, which caused a huge uproar, has yet to be sent to Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem who’d sign it into law.

The governor has hinted at sending the bill back to the assembly for further consultation and review. The comments reflected a wider disapproval of PPP leadership about the bill.

Mr Gilani said he held a detailed discussion with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on the bill, and the party leadership wanted the concerns of journalists addressed bef­ore the law was enacted.

Earlier, while addressing party workers at his residence, Mr Gilani said the PPP wanted political stability, which was “a must for economic progress,” according to APP.

The gathering was attended by his sons and PPP lawmakers Ali Qasim Gilani, Ali Qadir Gilani and Ali Musa Gilani and Syed Haider Gilani, and other party leaders.

Published in Dawn, May 26th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

ICJ rebuke
Updated 26 May, 2024

ICJ rebuke

The reason for Israel’s criminal behaviour is that it is protected by its powerful Western friends.
Hot spells
26 May, 2024

Hot spells

WITH Pakistan already dealing with a heatwave that has affected 26 districts since May 21, word from the climate...
Defiant stance
26 May, 2024

Defiant stance

AT a time when the country is in talks with the IMF for a medium-term loan crucial to bolstering the fragile ...
More pledges
Updated 25 May, 2024

More pledges

There needs to be continuity in economic policies, while development must be focused on bringing prosperity to the masses.
Pemra overreach
25 May, 2024

Pemra overreach

IT seems, at best, a misguided measure and, at worst, an attempt to abuse regulatory power to silence the media. A...
Enduring threat
25 May, 2024

Enduring threat

THE death this week of journalist Nasrullah Gadani, who succumbed to injuries after being attacked by gunmen, is yet...