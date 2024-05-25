Today's Paper | May 25, 2024

Princess Zahra assures GB govt of support in health, education

Jamil Nagri Published May 25, 2024 Updated May 25, 2024 06:10am
Princess Zahra Aga Khan receives a memento from GB Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan.—Dawn
Princess Zahra Aga Khan receives a memento from GB Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan.—Dawn

GILGIT: Princess Zahra Aga Khan, who arrived at Gilgit-Baltistan on Thurs­day, has assured the government of support and cooperation for development in the education and health sectors.

GB Governor Syed Meh­di Shah, Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan and his cabinet members met Princess Zahra during her visit to the region.

On the occasion, the chief minister lauded the services of the Aga Khan Development Network in the health, education, infrastructure, and social development.

GB Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan welcomed her in GB on behalf of the government and the people of Gilgit-Baltistan. He said that it was their wish that the health and education programmes under the AKDN should be exte­n­ded to all the districts of GB, especially remote areas.

He requested the cooperation of AKDN to add­ress the shortage of doctors, specialists, paramedical staff, and biomedical equi­pment in health facilities in Gilgit-Baltis­tan. He also highlighted the need for training of teachers and sought the cooperation of Aga Khan Educa­tion Serv­ice to improve access to and the quality of education in the area.

While talking to her, the chief minister also con­v­eyed his best wishes to His Highness Prince Kar­­im Aga Khan and ext­e­nded an invitation to visit GB.

Princess Zahra assured the CM that health and education projects would be reviewed.

She also discussed AKDN’s interventions in Gilgit-Baltistan and other areas of mutual interest in a meeting with Governor Syed Mehdi Shah held at Governor House.

The governor appreciated AKDN’s role in GB and requested the support of the institutions for the development of the region. HBL Chairman Sultan Ali Allana and other officials were also present at the meeting.

Published in Dawn, May 25th, 2024

