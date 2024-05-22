PTI leader Hammad Azhar reappears on public scene after almost a year in hiding

PTI leader Hammad Azhar reappeared on Wednesday after almost a year away from the public eye.

Azhar, a former finance minister under the PTI government, went into hiding last year after the state launched a crackdown against the party leadership last year following the incidents of May 9.

“I received a message from Imran Khan last night after the attack on Rauf Hassan. He directed that it is now time for me to join the party leadership,” he said in a brief interaction with media personnel after showing up at the party central secretariat in Islamabad today.

“I have come to meet Rauf Hassan today. I will then go to Peshawar and seek interim bails and request more time. I will also appear in Punjab courts and will then leave the matter to the Almighty.

“After the kind of attack on Raoof Hassan, I don’t think it’s right to stay hidden anymore.”

He said that he would fight “all the 51 or 52 fake cases” against him in Punjab courts, adding: “I’m not guilty in any of them.”

When asked if he would be accompanied by security guards or a protocol, Azhar replied in the negative.

Soon after Azhar’s reemergence was reported by the media, the PTI tweeted that police had arrived at the party’s secretariat in order to arrest him.