DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 20, 2024

Hammad Azhar steps down as PTI Punjab’s president, general secretary

Dawn.com Published March 20, 2024 Updated March 20, 2024 10:36pm

PTI leader Hammad Azhar on Wednesday stepped down as the general secretary and acting president of the party’s Punjab chapter citing his legal tribulations and the obstacles they presented in him performing his duties.

In a letter to party leaders Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Omar Ayub, Azhar said that he was entrusted with the dual responsibilities by PTI founder Imran Khan last year and had since “bravely endured the onslaught of a fascist regime that remained bent upon dismantling the party machinery”.

Azhar informed the two that he was booked in 42 cases and was banned from all electronic media by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority.

“My home has been raided repeatedly, ransacked and sealed, my family harassed,” he said, adding that he had to send his family abroad to protect them from the “weekly trauma” of raids “or worse” while he continued to work for the party “from an undisclosed location since May 2023”.

Azhar said it was an honour to serve the party but it would be selfish of him to continue in the roles while “I am still in hiding and unable to represent the party even on television.”

He opined that the party would be best served at the current juncture by leadership in Punjab that was able to be present on the ground and lead from the front.

“In addition, it should be able to appear on television and most importantly, to have access to the founding chairman directly to receive instructions and communication with him directly.”

Azhar said that after much thought and deliberation, he had decided to step down from his roles, saying that he felt it to be the correct choice despite having “agonised” over the decision.

He said his decision came from a “place of concern for the wellbeing of my party that I have dedicated 13 years of my life and a desire to serve its best interests, not mine,” adding that he would continue to render his services to the PTI as a “loyal and ideological worker”.

On Monday, Azhar had alleged that the returning officer for PP-147 (Lahore) Nabeel Ahmad Memon did not receive his nomination papers. Azhar had said that he intended to contest the by-election for PP-147, which was relinquished by Hamza Shehbaz following his National Assembly win.

It may be mentioned that Azhar’s nomination papers for the NA-129 contest in the general elections were rejected. Azhar is declared a proclaimed offender in several cases related to the May 9 riots.

He also has an inquiry on corruption charges pending with the Anti-Corruption Establishment against him.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Austerity theatre
Updated 20 Mar, 2024

Austerity theatre

There is a need for a fundamental reassessment of priorities and spending.
Thrilling finish
20 Mar, 2024

Thrilling finish

IN an enthralling climax, one which went down to the very last ball of the season, Islamabad United became Pakistan...
Treading cautiously
20 Mar, 2024

Treading cautiously

THE State Bank’s latest monetary policy decision, which maintains the status quo on interest rates, shows that the...
Afghan turbulence
Updated 19 Mar, 2024

Afghan turbulence

RELATIONS between the newly formed government and Afghanistan’s de facto Taliban rulers have begun on an...
In disarray
19 Mar, 2024

In disarray

IT is clear that there is some bad blood within the PTI’s ranks. Ever since the PTI lost a key battle over ...
Festering wound
19 Mar, 2024

Festering wound

PROTESTS unfolded once more in Gwadar, this time against the alleged enforced disappearances of two young men, who...