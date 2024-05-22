Ishaq Dar arrives in Bishkek as another 347 students return

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar arrived in Bishkek on Tuesday to meet with Pakistani nationals, including students who were under treatment for injuries sustained as a result of the recent developments in the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the Foreign Office, immediately after arrival in Kyrgyzstan, Mr Dar visited the National Hospital, Bishkek to meet Shahzaib, a Pakistani textile worker who was injured during the recent mob violence in Bishkek.

Mr Dar inquired after Shahzaib, who expressed a desire to return to Pakistan. At his request, the Kyrgyz authorities have decided to discharge him and to let him undertake further treatment in Pakistan. He is expected to travel to Pakistan with the deputy prime minister on a special aircraft.

Meanwhile, Pakistan repatriated 347 more students from violence-hit Bishkek, as two separate flights landed at Islamabad International Airport on Tuesday.

PIA has scheduled two more flights to bring back Pakistani students from Kyrgyzstan — one to land in Islamabad and the second in Lahore.

Earlier on Tuesday, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister warned against bloc-based or confrontational geopolitics and advocated for a multipolar world firmly grounded in multilateralism.

Addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), he explained Pakistan’s priorities as the current Chair of SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) which included promoting connectivity, transport links, youth empowerment, poverty alleviation, and enhanced practical cooperation among SCO member states.

The deputy prime minister called for upholding international law and the UN Charter, emphasising the peoples right to self-determination and peaceful settlement of longstanding disputes in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Stressing the need to combat the menace of terrorism through collective and cooperative appro­aches including by addressing its root causes. He urged the rejection of myopic and self-serving interests to use the mantra of terrorism for political gains. Mr Dar strongly condemned the barbaric Israeli onslaught in Gaza and reiterated Pakistans firm call for an unconditional and urgent ceasefire and unhindered provision of humanitarian assistance.

