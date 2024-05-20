Today's Paper | May 20, 2024

Pro-US govt installed to favour Israel, says JI emir

Umer Farooq Published May 20, 2024 Updated May 20, 2024 07:37am

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-i-Islami leader Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has alleged that whenever the country moves forward, democracy is derailed and pro-American governments are installed as a step towards recognising Israel.

He said the government should understand the situation, recognise Hamas and bring the injured Palestinians [to Pakistan], the Jamaat emir said while speaking at the Gaza Million March in the provincial capital on Sunday.

He said that thousands of Palestinians have been killed and thousands are still trapped under the debris and most of those killed are women and children, but Palestinians have not begged and they have carried on their struggle against Israeli atrocities.

The JI emir asked COAS Gen Asim Munir to call a meeting of the armed forces and political leadership and give a clear message to Israel that enough is enough.

“The Organisation of Islamic Countries is asking the United Nations to do something. What have you [OIC] done so far?” Mr Rehman questioned, adding that generals, kings and “traitors are afraid of losing their jobs” if the mov­ement in Gaza succeeded.

Talking about the current situation in the country, the JI emir said everyone was well aware even before the announcement of the annual budget that more taxes were being planned.

He said the entire country has been under the grip of militancy for over 22 years during which over thousands of people have lost their lives and national exchequer has also lost Rs150 billion.

Emir of JI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prof Muha­mmad Ibrahim said over 35,000 Pales­t­i­n­i­ans, most of them women and children, have been martyred by Israeli forces in Gaza.

“This is not Gaza Million March but actually a Jihad conference for Palestine. They [referring to the government] should allow us and we are ready to go and fight for the independence of Palestine.”

Former senator Mush­t­aq Ahmed said the only option to stop Israeli atrocities in Palestine was to hold a sit-in outside the parliament, presidency and the prime minister’s house or the US embassy in Islamabad.

Published in Dawn, May 20th, 2024

Pak US Ties, Terrorism in Pakistan, Gaza invasion
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Wheat price crash
Updated 20 May, 2024

Wheat price crash

What the government has done to Punjab’s smallholder wheat growers by staying out of the market amid crashing prices is deplorable.
Afghan corruption
20 May, 2024

Afghan corruption

AMONGST the reasons that the Afghan Taliban marched into Kabul in August 2021 without any resistance to speak of ...
Volleyball triumph
20 May, 2024

Volleyball triumph

IN the last week, while Pakistan’s cricket team savoured a come-from-behind T20 series victory against Ireland,...
Border clashes
19 May, 2024

Border clashes

THE Pakistan-Afghanistan frontier has witnessed another series of flare-ups, this time in the Kurram tribal district...
Penalising the dutiful
19 May, 2024

Penalising the dutiful

DOES the government feel no remorse in burdening honest citizens with the cost of its own ineptitude? With the ...
Students in Kyrgyzstan
Updated 19 May, 2024

Students in Kyrgyzstan

The govt ought to take a direct approach comprising convincing communication with the students and Kyrgyz authorities.