Counting underway as polling ends for by-election in Multan’s NA-148

Counting of votes is under way after polling ended for the by-election in Multan’s NA-148 constituency.

The slot had fallen vacant after PPP’s Yusuf Raza Gilani, the recently elected Senate chairman, stepped down. In the general elections on Feb 8, Gilani had secured a narrow victory with a margin of just 293 votes.

The main contest is expected between the former PM’s son Ali Qasim Gilani and PTI-supported Barrister Taimur Malik.

The PML-N did not field its candidate for the by-poll for its coalition with the PPP at the federal and provincial levels and announced support for the PPP candidate.

Polling began earlier today at 8am at 275 polling stations under strict security arrangements and will conclude at 5pm.

There are a total of 72 polling stations for women, and another 72 for men while 121 are combined. A total of eight candidates are contesting the polls.

Arrangements had been made for the by-polls after the election campaign concluded on Saturday. The district administration had prepared a plan for the by-election and election material had been dispatched to all 275 polling stations.

Multan Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rizwan Qadeer emphasised transparency and a peaceful environment as per the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He said security measures had been taken and deployment of additional police personnel had been made while surveillance cameras had been installed at sensitive locations. Strict action would be taken against any disruptions to law and order, he had added.

According to the office of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry, 3,829 police officials will be on duty for the security of 275 polling stations.

In a statement, the ECP had said media outlets would be permitted to broadcast election results one hour after the conclusion of polling, clarifying that these results would be unofficial and subject to change.