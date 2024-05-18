Today's Paper | May 18, 2024

Still too early to talk about new loan: IMF

Anwar Iqbal Published May 18, 2024 Updated May 18, 2024 07:46am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that it’s still too early to determine whether ongoing discussions with Pakistan will result in a new loan package.

During a news briefing in Washington on Thurs­day, the Fund’s Director of Communications Julie Kozack confirmed that an IMF delegation was currently in Islamabad, engaging in talks with Pakistani authorities.

She was asked if the talks could lead to a staff-level agreement on a new loan or if it was just a preliminary visit. The journalists also speculated if it was still too early to have a staff-level agreement.

“On Pakistan, given that there is a mission on the ground, we will wait for them to complete their work and we will communicate the findings of the mission in due course, including, I think, some answers to your questions.”

Ms Kozack provided an update on the Islamabad talks, noting that on April 29, the IMF Executive Board completed the second review of the Stand-by Arrangement for Pakis­tan, which enabled a disbursement of about $1.1 billion.

“The completion by our Board of the second and final review of the Stand-by Arrangement reflected the authorities’ strong policy efforts during the time of the standby, which did help stabilise the economy,” she said.

Published in Dawn, May 18th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
IMF Loan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Ominous demands
Updated 18 May, 2024

Ominous demands

The federal government needs to boost its revenues to reduce future borrowing and pay back its existing debt.
Property leaks
18 May, 2024

Property leaks

THE leaked Dubai property data reported on by media organisations around the world earlier this week seems to have...
Heat warnings
18 May, 2024

Heat warnings

STARTING next week, the country must brace for brutal heatwaves. The NDMA warns of severe conditions with...
Dangerous law
Updated 17 May, 2024

Dangerous law

It must remember that the same law can be weaponised against it one day, just as Peca was when the PTI took power.
Uncalled for pressure
17 May, 2024

Uncalled for pressure

THE recent press conferences by Senators Faisal Vawda and Talal Chaudhry, where they demanded evidence from judges...
KP tussle
17 May, 2024

KP tussle

THE growing war of words between KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Governor Faisal Karim Kundi is affecting...