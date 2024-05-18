PM orders tariff rationalisation for export industries

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed authorities concerned to immediately take steps for tariff rationalisation of export sector industries and ensure that electricity and gas were supplied to these industries at affordable rates.

Presiding over a meeting here to discuss provision of facilities to the industrial sector, the prime minister emphasised the importance of industrial development and growth of exports.

“The government will ensure supply of electricity and gas to industries at affordable rates,” a press release quoted the prime minister as saying.

PM Shehbaz said it is the priority of the government to provide facilities to all industries, especially those relating to the export sector.

Chinese mining company assured of all-out facilities

He directed officials concerned to consult representatives of industries while taking steps for power and gas tariff rationalisation.

Meeting with Chinese firm

A delegation of Chinese firm MCC Tongsin Resources, led by Chairman Wang Jaichen, called on the prime minister on Friday.

The prime minister invited the firm to invest in Pakistan’s mining sector and manufacturing of export goods.

The prime minister assured the delegation that his government would extend facilities to the company from minerals’ exploration and processing to the export of goods.

He instructed federal ministers and officers to continue consultations with the Chinese firm and take the Balochistan chief minister, provincial departments and other stakeholders onboard.

The delegation reposed trust in the prime minister’s leadership and expressed interest in enhancing their investment in Pakistan’s mining and mineral sectors.

The delegation briefed PM Shehbaz about construction of a mineral park in Pakistan and their future investment plans.

The prime minister welcomed the Chinese firm and highlighted the priority steps taken by his government for promoting foreign investment in the country.

Business-friendly policies

The prime minister told a delegation of beverages companies who called on him here on Friday that his government’s business-friendly policies are bearing fruit.

The prime minister said the government is giving maximum support to foreign investors and business community to help them create employment opportunities, boost exports and contribute to the country’s economic development.

The delegation appreciated the government’s pro-business policies.

They told the prime minister that 25 plants of international beverages firms are operating in Pakistan and they have employed around 130,000 workers.

Apprising the prime minister of their largest recycling system, the delegation said the beverage firms are contributing to the national exchequer through huge amount of taxes.

PM Shehbaz urged the companies to play their productive role under their Corporate Social Responsibility.

He also instructed officials to hold consultations on the companies’ proposals and resolve their issues at the earliest.

Child stunting

The prime minister chaired a meeting on child stunting issue on Friday and called for launching a nationwide programme, in coordination with the provincial governments, to overcome this challenge.

He also called for making a comprehensive plan to protect children against all fatal diseases.

He said the federal government, in collaboration with the provincial governments, would take priority measures for better child growth to achieve the country’s bright future. Similarly, he said, a nationwide awareness campaign is also essential to tackle the problem of child stunting.

He thanked international experts for participating in the meeting which featured presentation of statistics on children’s growth by the World Bank.

Published in Dawn, May 18th, 2024