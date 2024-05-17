Today's Paper | May 17, 2024

Climate change could ‘force Bangkok to move’

AFP Published May 17, 2024 Updated May 17, 2024 08:26am

BANGKOK: Thailand may have to consider relocating its capital Bangkok because of rising sea levels, a senior official in the country’s climate change office said on Wednesday.

Projections consistently show that low-lying Bangkok risks being inundated by the ocean before the end of the century. Much of the bustling capital already battles flooding during the rainy season.

Pavich Kesavawong, deputy director-general of the government’s department of climate change and environment, warned that the city might not be able to adapt with the world on its current warming pathway. “I think we are beyond the 1.5 (degrees Celsius) already,” he said, referring to the increase in global temperatures from pre-industrial levels.

“Now we have to come back and think about adaptation.” “I imagine Bangkok will be under water already, if we stay in our (current) circumstance.” Bangkok’s city government is exploring measures that include building dikes, along the lines of those used in the Netherlands, he said. But “we’ve been thinking about moving”, Pavich said, noting that the discussions were still hypothetical and the issue was “very complex”.

“Personally I think it’s a good choice, so we can separate the capital, the government areas, and business areas,” he said. “Bangkok (would) still be the government capital, but move the business.”

Published in Dawn, May 17th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Dangerous law
Updated 17 May, 2024

Dangerous law

It must remember that the same law can be weaponised against it one day, just as Peca was when the PTI took power.
Uncalled for pressure
17 May, 2024

Uncalled for pressure

THE recent press conferences by Senators Faisal Vawda and Talal Chaudhry, where they demanded evidence from judges...
KP tussle
17 May, 2024

KP tussle

THE growing war of words between KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Governor Faisal Karim Kundi is affecting...
Dubai properties
Updated 16 May, 2024

Dubai properties

It is hoped that any investigation that is conducted will be fair and that no wrongdoing will be excused.
In good faith
16 May, 2024

In good faith

THE ‘P’ in PTI might as well stand for perplexing. After a constant yo-yoing around holding talks, the PTI has...
CTDs’ shortcomings
16 May, 2024

CTDs’ shortcomings

WHILE threats from terrorist groups need to be countered on the battlefield through military means, long-term ...