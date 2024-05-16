Today's Paper | May 16, 2024

PTI doesn’t practise what it preaches, says Bilawal

Iftikhar A. Khan Published May 16, 2024 Updated May 16, 2024 08:01am
Photo via X/@NAofPakistan
Photo via X/@NAofPakistan

ISLAMABAD: PPP leader Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday chided the PTI for seeking talks with the military, recalling that the party’s leaders had recently lectured on the importance of upholding the Constitution and warned the army against interfering in politics.

Speaking in the National Assembly during debate on his father’s address to a joint sitting of parliament, Mr Bhutto-Zardari said, “They negate with their politics what they say.”

He said that they claim to be fighting for the supremacy of the Constitution, the rule of law, and real independence, but they want talks with the military establishment.

At one point, the PPP chairman said he would like to express his dismay at the opposition’s “non-serious attitude”, igniting a protest from the opposition benches. He said that the opposition neither be­l­ieves in democracy nor is it interested in the rule of the Constitution, rather they are weeping about their own problems.

Chides party for seeking talks with military after ‘lectures’ on constitutional supremacy; PTI members list yet more ‘conditions’

“They very well know whose feet they have to touch to serve their interests,” he remarked.

He recalled that the opposition leader said the establishment should not have any role in politics but in contradiction to their words, they are trying to drag them into politics.

He also criticised the PTI’s decision to pick a person like Ali Amin Gandapur as the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“In the past, they gave the gift of Usman Buzdar to Punjab,” he recalled.

He said that members of the opposition benches were weeping about their leader who himself was crying and begging that he should be brought out of jail. He said that the opposition should provide input for the upcoming budget as the country was passing through an economic crisis.

“If they are getting salary, will they justify it by playing positive role in the parliament instead of weeping about their own problems,” he asked.

PTI sets more conditions

Calls for reconciliation and dialogue dominated the proceedings of the house, with the PTI setting further conditions for talks.

PTI leader Zain Qureshi, son of former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, in his speech, said his party was ready for talks but there were some conditions for it. He said all those behind bars on the basis of politically motivated cases including Imran Khan and his father should be released.

He also demanded the formation of a commission to probe the theft of PTI’s mandate through manipulations in Forms 47s. He also sought the formation of a commission to investigate the facts behind the May 9 incident.

He said those found involved should be taken to task. Without naming anybody, he said an apology should be tendered by the one found to be guilty.

Riaz Fatyana of PTI said there sho­uld be a clear agenda for the dialogue.

He also raised the matter of discrepancies in forms 45 and 47, stating that cases of 60 NA seats filed with the tribunals should be decided at the earliest.

“If this is done on merit, it would lead to opposition and treasury members swapping their seats,” he claimed.

Published in Dawn, May 16th, 2024

Imran Khan Arrest, Elections 2024
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Merging for what?

Merging for what?

Faisal Bari
The concern is that if the government is thinking of cutting costs through the merger, we might even lose the functionality levels we currently have.

Editorial

Dubai properties
Updated 16 May, 2024

Dubai properties

It is hoped that any investigation that is conducted will be fair and that no wrongdoing will be excused.
In good faith
16 May, 2024

In good faith

THE ‘P’ in PTI might as well stand for perplexing. After a constant yo-yoing around holding talks, the PTI has...
CTDs’ shortcomings
16 May, 2024

CTDs’ shortcomings

WHILE threats from terrorist groups need to be countered on the battlefield through military means, long-term ...
Reserved seats
Updated 15 May, 2024

Reserved seats

The ECP's decisions and actions clearly need to be reviewed in light of the country’s laws.
Secretive state
15 May, 2024

Secretive state

THERE is a fresh push by the state to stamp out all criticism by using the alibi of protecting national interests....
Plague of rape
15 May, 2024

Plague of rape

FLAWED narratives about women — from being weak and vulnerable to provocative and culpable — have led to...