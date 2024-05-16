Police departments being revamped in Islamabad: IG

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police chief Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi held meetings with senior police officers at the Central Police Office to discuss the revamping of the Investigation Wing and reforms in the Special Protection Unit, Anti-Riot Unit, Counter-Terrorism Department and Special Branch.

The senior police officers include heads of the Investigation Wing, Special Protection Unit, Anti-Riot Unit, Counter-Terrorism Department, and Special Branch.

The heads of the the Investigation Wing and the Special Protection Unit, Anti-Riot Unit, Counter-Terrorism Department, and Special Branch presented their reports on the reforms.

IG Islamabad reviewed the reports and issued further orders.

The IG said that the investigation process is being equipped with modern technology to meet the demands of changing times.

New orders will soon be issued for the renewal of the Investigation Wing, he added.

He said that the purpose of the reforms was to complete the investigation system in a timely and merit-based manner and to conduct better investigations of criminal cases to tighten the noose around criminal elements and eradicate crime from society.

IG Islamabad also held meetings with Senior Superintendent of Traffic Police Mohammad Sarfraz Virk and SSP Safe City Shoaib Khan.

He reviewed the implementation of directives given to improve the traffic system in Islamabad and issued orders to SSP Safe City to expedite actions against traffic violations through e-challan and Safe City cameras.

SSP Investigation will be overall in-charge of all the investigations.

There will be three SPs six DSPs and 27 fully empowered in-charge investigation.

The intelligence wing of Counter Terrorism Department will also be strengthened and the investigation wing of the department is also being revamped on the lines of Punjab CTD, besides being digitised.

Previously the CTD was mainly a rapid response group.

Special Branch of the police will also be digitised and specialised wing will be established in it for better results.

The Anti-Riot Unit will be raised to 1,000 personnel, equipped with modern and anti-riot gears and kits. The revamping of the ARU also include modern training.

Published in Dawn, May 16th, 2024