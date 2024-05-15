Today's Paper | May 15, 2024

Oil companies demand payment of Rs90bn dues

Khaleeq Kiani Published May 15, 2024 Updated May 15, 2024 07:24am

ISLAMABAD: Strugg­ling to compete with a large influx of smuggled products, the oil industry has asked the government to expedite the clearance of over Rs90 billion stuck in foreign exchange adjustment and tax refunds to ease its liquidity challenges.

In a communication to the federal government, the Oil Marketing Assoc­iation of Pakistan (OMAP) has called for the intervention of Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb to ensure the smooth availability of foreign exchange to secure oil imports and reduce the turnover tax in the upcoming budget to ease the cash flow problems that are currently hindering the industry’s operations.

OMAP Chairman Tariq Wazir Ali has emphasised that the oil industry was currently grappling with a liquidity crisis compounded by various financial obstacles, including substantial holdings in foreign exchange adjustment losses, sales tax adjustments, smuggling of Iranian petroleum products, and the imposition of an unfair turnover tax.

He said that oil marketing companies (OMCs) had been burdened with about Rs26 billion in foreign exchange adjustment losses despite acknowledging flaws in the mechanism by the Energy Ministry and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra). “The slow rectification process is impeding our operational capabilities and hindering our ability to function effectively”, he wrote.

Moreover, another Rs65bn in sales tax refunds is currently held up, resulting in cash flow disruptions for oil companies. This delay burdened the industry, making it increasingly difficult for OMCs to operate efficiently.

In addition, the rampant smuggling of Iranian petroleum products into Pakistan posed a significant threat to the legitimate operations of OMCs, undermining the national economy and creating an uneven playing field. “This illegal activity results in an annual loss of approximately Rs400bn to the national economy, translating to over Rs1bn per day”, Mr Wazir reported.

As if that was not enough, OMCs were encountering significant challenges pos­ed by liquidity crisis due to substantial amounts tied up in foreign exchange losses and sales tax adjustments. “In these adverse conditions, financial institutions are increasingly hesitant to extend credit lines to OMCs. Consequently, OMCs are struggling to open letters of credit and fulfil other essential financial requirements, further exacerbating their predicament”, he informed the finance minister and other key figures.

The cumulative effect of these challenges has led to a prohibitively high cost of doing business, posing a significant existential threat to OMCs, the OMAP chief said. This predicament was further aggravated by the imposition of the turnover tax, which imposed an additional financial burden, severely impacting the profitability and sustainability of OMCs.

Published in Dawn, May 15th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Reserved seats
Updated 15 May, 2024

Reserved seats

The ECP's decisions and actions clearly need to be reviewed in light of the country’s laws.
Secretive state
15 May, 2024

Secretive state

THERE is a fresh push by the state to stamp out all criticism by using the alibi of protecting national interests....
Plague of rape
15 May, 2024

Plague of rape

FLAWED narratives about women — from being weak and vulnerable to provocative and culpable — have led to...
Privatisation divide
Updated 14 May, 2024

Privatisation divide

How this disagreement within the government will sit with the IMF is anybody’s guess.
AJK protests
14 May, 2024

AJK protests

SINCE last week, Azad Jammu & Kashmir has been roiled by protests, fuelled principally by a disconnect between...
Guns and guards
14 May, 2024

Guns and guards

THERE are some flawed aspects to our society that we must start to fix at the grassroots level. One of these is the...