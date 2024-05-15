Today's Paper | May 15, 2024

CM Bugti’s friend among three killed in Balochistan

Saleem Shahid Published May 15, 2024 Updated May 15, 2024 08:47am

QUETTA: Three men, including a close friend of the chief minister, were gunned down by unknown attackers in Balochistan on Tuesday.

Police officials said CM Sarfraz Bugti’s friend was killed when three armed men opened fire in the Sui town of Dera Bugti. The victim, Allah Rakhia, received three bullets, which resulted in his instant death.

The motive behind the killing was yet to be ascertained, and police have launched an investigation.

In a message on X, CM Bugti expressed grief over the death of his “longtime friend”.

In another attack, armed men opened fire at a Levies checkpoint in Bostan, officials said.

One Levies official was injured in the attack and shifted to the hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds. He was identified as Muhammad Hanif Bazai.

In another incident, a man, identified as Abdul Hak­e­em, was killed in an attack in Khuzdar’s Civil Colony. The man riding a motorbike died on the spot.

Five men, including three coal miners, were injured in a separate attack in the coal mine area of Duki district.

Published in Dawn, May 15th, 2024

