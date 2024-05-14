Chaman protests to continue as talks with govt fail

QUETTA: Traders and politicians from Chaman protesting against the new visa regime on the Afghan border have vowed to continue demonstrations after talks with the government broke down on Monday.

Reports from the border district indicate the arrival of heavy contingents of police while the internet service was also suspended in the entire district.

After one person was killed during violent protests in Chaman last week, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, on Sunday, constituted a negotiating committee headed by the provincial assembly speaker, Abdul Khaliq Achakzai.

Home Minister Ziaullah Langove, MPA from Chaman Zafar Agha, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Zahid Saleem, Additional IG Police Javed Dogar, Chaman Deputy Commissioner Azhar Abbas Raja and Zhob DIG were also part of the team.

The committee members left for Chaman last night and met protest leaders, traders, politicians, business leaders of the Chaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry and other stakeholders.

It met the alliance leaders and assured them that the government wanted to resolve all issues through talks and mutual understanding.

The government delegation suggested different solutions during the negotiations and said the one-document regime imposed by federal and provincial governments would be implemented.

The negotiating team requested them to open roads leading to government buildings, including the offices of passport, deputy commissioner and Customs, which have been closed for the last few days. The call was refused by the protesters.

Speaker Achakzai confirmed that negotiations ended without any solution as “some matters were not in their hands”.

“We came here with the hope of finding a solution. It is regrettable that we came empty-handed and went back the same way.” He vowed to make efforts to ensure that the “poor people of Chaman do not clash with the state”.

Home Minister, Ziaullah Langove said that the demands of protesters would be presented to CM Bugti, who would visit the area in a few days.

Published in Dawn, May 14th, 2024