Govt forms body for talks with traders, politicians in Chaman

QUETTA: The Balochistan government on Sunday constituted a committee led by speaker of the provincial assembly Abdul Khaliq Achakzai to hold final negotiations with all stakeholders including political leaders and traders in Chaman to resolve the issues related to small-scale trade and the one-document regime for border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Besides Mr Achakzai, the committee comprises Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove, MPA Zafar Agha, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Zahid Saleem, Additional IG Police Javed Dogar, DIG Zhob, and Chaman Deputy Commissioner Azhar Abbas Raja.

The committee has been tasked with starting negotiations immediately to find solutions to the issues.

The decisions were taken at a meeting, which was presided over by Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti. At the meeting, law and order, ongoing strikes and protests in Chaman as well as the repatriation of Afghan nationals came under discussion.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Zahid Saleem while briefing the meeting said that 220,000 illegal immigrants, mainly Afghans, had been deported from Balochistan since October 21, 2023.

Fee waiver

It was proposed to waive passport fees for residents of the border area, and new passport offices be established in Chaman and Qila Abdullah to facilitate locals.

The meeting also discussed compensation for small-scale businessmen affected by the border closure, with data collected for 1,432 individuals in the first phase and 3,685 in the second phase, who will receive Rs20,000 each.

The CM, however, emphasised that the one-document regime was a constitutional requirement, and all stakeholders must cooperate to resolve the issues.

Also, the meeting was told that the issues that emerged in the second phase of compensation distribution due to the Covid-19 relief fund and first instalment payment were being resolved through contact with the BISP.

The federal government provided Rs970 million for this purpose, and efforts were being made to ensure transparent distribution of funds.

The meeting was informed that the affected people would be provided compensation under the Benazir Income Support Programme.

Published in Dawn, May 13th, 2024