Areas of cooperation with Saudi Arabia identified: PM Shehbaz

May 12, 2024

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif has termed Pakistan’s recent diplomatic deliberations with Saudi Arabia “great progress”, Geo News reported.

In an interview with Arab news channel Al Arabiya English, the premier said, “We have identified areas of mutual cooperation, both at the government-to-government and business-to-business levels and that have been clearly identified. We now have a clear-cut way forward.”

The PM highlighted that both countries would work on mutual cooperation and investments in the field of mines and minerals as well as renewable energy, among other fields.

The interview comes days after a Saudi investors’ delegation visited Pakistan.

The premier spoke about his maiden visit to the kingdom after starting his new term as the country’s chief executive. He also mentioned the visits made by the Saudi government and business delegations to strengthen diplomatic and trade ties between the two nations.

PM Shehbaz said his meetings with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman were positive.

In response to a question, the premier termed the recent Pak-Saudi investment conference “very productive and fruitful”.

While sharing details of his vision for economic stability, the PM mentioned his recent visit to the kingdom to attend the World Economic Forum meetings in which the discussions revolved around increasing agricultural production in Pakistan with the help of modern equipment and technology.

Published in Dawn, May 12th, 2024

Pak Saudi Ties
Pakistan

