New SOPs developed for security of Chinese citizens: Interior Minister Naqvi

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi said on Thursday that new standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been developed for the security of Chinese citizens across the country and strict implementation of the same is being ensured.

He was talking to Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Masha Jiang Zaidong, who called on him to discuss arrangements for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s upcoming visit to China.

Mr Naqvi welcomed the Chinese ambassador at the ministry while the Chinese ambassador congratulated him on assuming the office.

In the meeting, discussions were held about preparations for the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China and the security of Chinese citizens in Pakistan. The meeting also discussed the progress of investigations into the Bisham incident.

Arrangements for PM’s upcoming visit to China discussed with envoy

Mr Naqvi said the Bisham incident was an attack on Pakistan-China friendship and the elements involved in the incident would be brought to justice. He told the ambassador that he visited the Chinese consulates in Lahore and Karachi and met the consuls general.

The Chinese consuls general expressed their satisfaction with the security measures taken for Chinese citizens, the minister said.

“Pakistan will not allow any conspiracy to sabotage its relations with China,” Mr Naqvi said, adding that the brotherly relations between Pakistan and China span decades and no enemy can succeed in hurting them.

Federal Interior Secretary Khurram Agha, high officials of the Chinese embassy and relevant officers were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, taking notice of the fire incident at the immigration counter of the Lahore Airport, Mr Naqvi sought a detailed report and ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

The interior minister directed that the immigration counter be made functional as soon as possible for the convenience of passengers.

Published in Dawn, May 10th, 2024