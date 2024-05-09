Shell posts Rs314m profit

KARACHI: Shell Pakistan Ltd (SPL) posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs314 million during first quarter of 2024 against a loss of Rs4.762 billion in the same period last year.

The mobility business grew its network with five newly commissioned sites and refreshed 13 sites. The business added 13 non-fuel retail facilities across the network.

ARL’s key unit

Attock Refinery Ltd (ARL) said that it has started its main crude distillation unit after some improvement in uplifting of high-speed diesel (HSD).

In a stock filing on Wednesday, ARL said it is closely monitoring the situation with respect to product demand.

Pak-Qatar Takaful’s turnover

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Ltd achieved a turnover of Rs16.30 billion in 2023.

Shareholders Fund posted a net profit after tax of Rs156.30 million ( earnings per share at Rs1.20), while the Participants’ Takaful Fund (Waqf Fund) generated a surplus before distribution of Rs37.5m.

