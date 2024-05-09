Today's Paper | May 09, 2024

Shell posts Rs314m profit

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 9, 2024 Updated May 9, 2024 07:00am

KARACHI: Shell Pakistan Ltd (SPL) posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs314 million during first quarter of 2024 against a loss of Rs4.762 billion in the same period last year.

The mobility business grew its network with five newly commissioned sites and refreshed 13 sites. The business added 13 non-fuel retail facilities across the network.

ARL’s key unit

Attock Refinery Ltd (ARL) said that it has started its main crude distillation unit after some improvement in uplifting of high-speed diesel (HSD).

In a stock filing on Wednesday, ARL said it is closely monitoring the situation with respect to product demand.

Pak-Qatar Takaful’s turnover

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Ltd achieved a turnover of Rs16.30 billion in 2023.

Shareholders Fund posted a net profit after tax of Rs156.30 million ( earnings per share at Rs1.20), while the Participants’ Takaful Fund (Waqf Fund) generated a surplus before distribution of Rs37.5m.

Published in Dawn, May 9th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

May 9 fallout
Updated 09 May, 2024

May 9 fallout

It is important that this chapter be closed satisfactorily so that the nation can move forward.
A fresh approach?
09 May, 2024

A fresh approach?

SUCCESSIVE governments have tried to address the problems of Balochistan — particularly the province’s ...
Visa fraud
09 May, 2024

Visa fraud

THE FIA has a new task at hand: cracking down on fraudulent work visas. This was prompted by the discovery of a...
Narcotic darkness
08 May, 2024

Narcotic darkness

WE have plenty of smoke with fire. Citizens, particularly parents, caught in Pakistan’s grave drug problem are on...
Saudi delegation
08 May, 2024

Saudi delegation

PLANS to bring Saudi investment to Pakistan have clearly been put on the fast track. Over the past month, Prime...
Reserved seats
Updated 08 May, 2024

Reserved seats

The truth is that the entire process — from polls, announcement of results, formation of assemblies and elections to the Senate — has been mishandled.