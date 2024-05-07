PTI holds first huddle since polls to devise plans for May 9

ISLAMABAD: PTI leaders held the first major huddle since the February 8 general elections to devise a strategy for May 9 to observe the first anniversary of widespread riots that had broken out across the country following the arrest of party’s founder Imran Khan.

The party claims it was a “false flag” operation aimed at dismantling it.

Speaking at a press conference, the Senate opposition leader, Shibli Faraz, said party leaders from across the country attended the meeting, which discussed strategies for reorganising the party.

“The founding chairman, Imran Khan, has been in jail for the last nine months, so it was also discussed what the role of the provincial leadership should be in getting the former prime minister released,” he said.

Talking about plans for May 9, Mr Faraz announced that PTI will hold rallies across the country.

Party will hold rallies in every PA constituency; Gohar, Omar meet US envoy

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan has already issued a plan for the party’s activities on May 9.

As per instructions of founding PTI chairman Imran Khan, the party will hold rallies in every provincial assembly constituency, led by elected lawmakers, ticket holders and office-bearers, said the notice.

US envoy meets Omar, Gohar

The US ambassador, Donald Blome, met a PTI delegation, led by Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan, on Monday.

According to a statement, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan, former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser and Central Information Secre­tary Raoof Hasan were also part of the delegation.

The meeting discussed the prevailing human rights and the economic situation, along with the “state invasion” of people’s right to vote, “announced and unannounced restrictions on basic political freedom and illegal administrative measures against freedom of expression and press”.

The PTI has called for a judicial commission to probe the wheat import scandal, which allegedly caused a loss of billions of rupees to the exchequer.

Speaking at a press conference, PTI leader Sheikh Waqas Akram accused the previous PDM and incumbent PML-N governments of causing a loss of Rs300 billion to the nation.

He alleged that the PDM government moved the summary for wheat import, resulting in a surplus of the commodity.

Published in Dawn, May 7th, 2024