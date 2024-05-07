Today's Paper | May 07, 2024

PTI holds first huddle since polls to devise plans for May 9

Ikram Junaidi Published May 7, 2024 Updated May 7, 2024 09:12am

ISLAMABAD: PTI leaders held the first major huddle since the February 8 general elections to devise a strategy for May 9 to observe the first anniversary of widespread riots that had broken out across the country following the arrest of party’s founder Imran Khan.

The party claims it was a “false flag” operation aimed at dismantling it.

Speaking at a press conference, the Senate opposition leader, Shibli Faraz, said party leaders from across the country attended the meeting, which discussed strategies for reorganising the party.

“The founding chairman, Imran Khan, has been in jail for the last nine months, so it was also discussed what the role of the provincial leadership should be in getting the former prime minister released,” he said.

Talking about plans for May 9, Mr Faraz announced that PTI will hold rallies across the country.

Party will hold rallies in every PA constituency; Gohar, Omar meet US envoy

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan has already issued a plan for the party’s activities on May 9.

As per instructions of founding PTI chairman Imran Khan, the party will hold rallies in every provincial assembly constituency, led by elected lawmakers, ticket holders and office-bearers, said the notice.

US envoy meets Omar, Gohar

The US ambassador, Donald Blome, met a PTI delegation, led by Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan, on Monday.

According to a statement, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan, former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser and Central Information Secre­tary Raoof Hasan were also part of the delegation.

The meeting discussed the prevailing human rights and the economic situation, along with the “state invasion” of people’s right to vote, “announced and unannounced restrictions on basic political freedom and illegal administrative measures against freedom of expression and press”.

The PTI has called for a judicial commission to probe the wheat import scandal, which allegedly caused a loss of billions of rupees to the exchequer.

Speaking at a press conference, PTI leader Sheikh Waqas Akram accused the previous PDM and incumbent PML-N governments of causing a loss of Rs300 billion to the nation.

He alleged that the PDM government moved the summary for wheat import, resulting in a surplus of the commodity.

Published in Dawn, May 7th, 2024

Imran Khan Arrest
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Impending slaughter
Updated 07 May, 2024

Impending slaughter

Seven months into the slaughter, there are no signs of hope.
Wheat investigation
07 May, 2024

Wheat investigation

THE Shehbaz Sharif government is in a sort of Catch-22 situation regarding the alleged wheat import scandal. It is...
Naila’s feat
07 May, 2024

Naila’s feat

IN an inspirational message from the base camp of Nepal’s Mount Makalu, Pakistani mountaineer Naila Kiani stressed...
Plugging the gap
06 May, 2024

Plugging the gap

IN Pakistan, bias begins at birth for the girl child as discriminatory norms, orthodox attitudes and poverty impede...
Terrains of dread
Updated 06 May, 2024

Terrains of dread

Restored faith in the police is unachievable without political commitment and interprovincial support.
Appointment rules
Updated 06 May, 2024

Appointment rules

If the judiciary had the power to self-regulate, it ought to have exercised it instead of involving the legislature.