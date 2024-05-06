PTI finalises plan for rallies on May 9

ISLAMABAD: The Pak­istan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has finalised its plan to observe the anniversary of May 9 mayhem by holding rallies across the country.

According to a circular, signed by PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan, as per instructions of founding PTI chairman Imran Khan, the party will hold rallies at every provincial assembly constituency level in the country to mark the day.

Elected representatives, ticket holders and the party’s office-bearers will lead these party rallies. Moreover, Pak­istan and PTI flags will be hoisted on buildings on the occasion.

Former prime minister Imran Khan’s photo on placards with “Prisoner Number 804” written on them would be prominently displayed. Prayers for PTI ‘martyrs’ will also be organised at the rallies.

On May 9, last year, the arrest of Imran Khan on Islamabad High Court’s premises had triggered countrywide protests. During the riots, public and private property was damaged while mobs also attacked military installations.

Later, a crackdown was launched by the government against those who were protesting against the arrest of Mr Khan. They were identified through footage and cell phones tracking and their trials were initiated in military courts.

According to the PTI, over 10,000 of its workers were arrested, but the government claimed it arrested only a few thousand people.

The PTI not only challenged the military court cases in the Supreme Court, but also alle­ged that the riots were a false-flag operation designed and carried out by the establishment to disintegrate the party.

During the crackdown, most of the PTI leaders were arrested and later a number of them told press conferences they had parted ways with the PTI.

Published in Dawn, May 6th, 2024