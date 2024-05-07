Lahore Corps Commander House attack suspects granted bail

LAHORE: An antiterrorism court on Monday granted post-arrest bail to 13 suspects in the Corps Commander House attack case of May 9 riots.

Judge Arshad Javed allowed bail petitions of the suspects and directed them to furnish surety bonds of Rs100,000 each.

The suspects include Samar Khan, Abdul Rehman, Imran Rashid, Saifullah, Qasim Najamuddin, Muhammad Rashid, Rafaqat Ali, Umar Farooq, Obaidullah, Hafiz Mudassir Ali, Waheed Haider, Nasir Khan and Muhammad Sajjad.

The judge adjourned the bail petitions of 34 more suspects for further arguments till Tuesday.

Sarwar Road police had registered a case against leaders and workers of PTI for attacking and vandalising the corps commander house of Lahore, also known as Jinnah House, during the protests of May 9 last year against the arrest of former PM Imran Khan.

Judicial remand extended

An antiterrorism court on Monday extended the judicial remand of PTI’s former MNA Aalia Hamza Malik and social media activist Sanam Javed in Shadman police station attack case of May 9 riots.

The police produced both women before the court on the expiry of their judicial remand. Judge Arshad Javed extended their judicial remand till May 15 and the police took them back to Sargodha jail.

Both women, who are in jail for over nine months, have been granted bail in several May 9 cases including attacks on the Corps Commander House and PML-N office in Model Town.

An antiterrorism court on Monday adjourned the post-arrest bail petitions of PTI-Punjab president Dr Yasmin Rashid in three cases of May 9 riots.

A prosecutor sought further time to produce the record of the cases before the court. Judge Arshad Javed allowed the request and adjourned the hearing till May 13. The petitions sought bail in cases of Askari Tower attack, torching of Shadman police station and police vehicles in cantonment area.

