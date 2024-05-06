DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 06, 2024

Bugti tribesmen kill 9 dacoits to avenge leader’s death

Saleem Shahid Published May 6, 2024 Updated May 6, 2024 06:04am

QUETTA: At least nine bandits have been killed in a gun battle with the armed Bugti tribesmen in the Punjab-Balochistan border area, according to reports.

The members of the Bugti tribe attacked the area to avenge the killing of one of their tribal leaders, Sardar Abdul Rehman Kalpar Bugti, who was allegedly gunned down by dacoits.

The victim was the son of Wadera Jalal Khan Bugti, the chief of Kalpar clan of the Bugti tribe.

According to sources belonging to the Bugti tribe, three of their members were injured in the gun battle.

“We have provided support to police and Rangers who were busy in operation against dacoits in the kacha area,” Wadera Halal Khan Kalpar Bugti said, adding that the dacoits have offered to surrender to the security forces.

The Bugti tribesmen stopped their action after the surrender offer while police and Rangers were continuing their action, according to reports.

Published in Dawn, May 6th, 2024

