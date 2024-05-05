DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia pledge to boost economic ties

APP Published May 5, 2024 Updated May 5, 2024 08:23am

BANJUL: Deputy PM Ishaq Dar is welcomed by Gambia’s President Adama Barrow at OIC summit.—AFP
ISLAMABAD: Noting the importance of long-standing strategic and economic relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud reaffirmed the resolve to further enhance economic cooperation and Saudi investments in Pakistan.

Mr Dar held a meeting with the Saudi foreign minister on the sidelines of the 15th OIC Islamic Summit Conference, in Banjul, The Gambia, on Saturday.

The deputy prime minister also held meetings with Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Foreign Minister of Kuwait Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Foreign Minister of Egypt Sameh Hassan Shoukry, and Nigerien counterpart Bakary Yaou Sangare.

During the meetings, they expressed concern over the recent developments in the Middle East and called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Qatar to cooperate in energy domain, explore employment opportunities for Pakistanis

During the meeting with the Saudi foreign minister, Mr Dar said Prince Faisal’s recent visit to Pakistan represented a new momentum in economic collaboration.

Pakistan-Qatar trade ties

On the margins of the OIC summit, Mr Dar and Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Mr Al Thani discussed multi-faceted bilateral cooperation, especially in the energy domain.

They agreed to further expand trade and investment ties and explore increased employment opportunities for Pakistanis in Qatar.

The deputy PM and Egyptian foreign minister emphasised the need for further strengthening the relations which are characterised by the common bonds of faith, cultural affinity and similarity of perception on regional and global issues.

Niger’s support

On the sidelines of the summit, Pakistan and Niger discussed coordination within the OIC framework and agreed to continue working closely to advance the collective interest within the OIC and beyond.

Deputy PM Dar appreciated Niger’s support for Pakistan at various regional and international platforms and its principled stance on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Published in Dawn, May 5th, 2024

