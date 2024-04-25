DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 25, 2024

Sugar prices surge amid reports of export ‘permission’

Aamir Shafaat Khan Published April 25, 2024 Updated April 25, 2024 08:03am

KARACHI: Domestic sugar prices have risen by Rs10 to Rs150-150 per kg in different parts of the country amid reports that the government is under pressure from millers to allow the export of one million to 1.5 million tonnes of the commodity.

Karachi Wholesalers Grocers Association (KWGA) Chairman Rauf Ibrahim said the wholesale price jumped Rs7-8 per kg in the last 10 days to Rs138-139 per kg on reports about likely permission for sugar exports.

He warned the government not to yield to millers’ pressure; otherwise, sugar exports would result in a sharp spike in local prices.

He said the price of sugar also rose by Rs10 per kg in Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Lahore.

Pakistan had ample stock with carryover from last year, and there is no need to create a panic-like situation by allowing sugar exports.

Mr Rauf recalled that consumers paid up to Rs185 per kg last year in the retail markets due to a demand-supply gap caused by sugar hoarding and smuggling.

Surprisingly, the wholesale and retail prices fixed by the Commissioner Karachi are Rs123 and Rs130 per kg, respectively, which the consumers hardly find at any shops.

Pakistan’s sugar exports stood at 33,101 tonnes ($21 million) during 9MFY24 compared to $172,182 tonnes ($83m) in the same period last fiscal year.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting with the stakeholders on Tuesday to discuss sugar exports, domestic requirements, and preventing future shortages.

The meeting also discussed steps against sugar hoarding and smuggling, as well as a crackdown to combat a shortage in the market and an artificial price hike.

Millers were of the view that sugar surplus stocks stand at 1.5-1.6m tonnes, which should be exported to fetch foreign exchange.

They have also asked the government to allow exports in phases — one million tonnes in the first phase and the rest by May and June.

Published in Dawn, April 25th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Digital growth
Updated 25 Apr, 2024

Digital growth

Democratising digital development will catalyse a rapid, if not immediate, improvement in human development indicators for the underserved segments of the Pakistani citizenry.
Nikah rights
25 Apr, 2024

Nikah rights

THE Supreme Court recently delivered a judgement championing the rights of women within a marriage. The ruling...
Campus crackdowns
25 Apr, 2024

Campus crackdowns

WHILE most Western governments have either been gladly facilitating Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza, or meekly...
Ties with Tehran
Updated 24 Apr, 2024

Ties with Tehran

Tomorrow, if ties between Washington and Beijing nosedive, and the US asks Pakistan to reconsider CPEC, will we comply?
Working together
24 Apr, 2024

Working together

PAKISTAN’S democracy seems adrift, and no one understands this better than our politicians. The system has gone...
Farmers’ anxiety
24 Apr, 2024

Farmers’ anxiety

WHEAT prices in Punjab have plummeted far below the minimum support price owing to a bumper harvest, reckless...