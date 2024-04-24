DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 24, 2024

Trump accused of wilful violations of gag order

AFP Published April 24, 2024 Updated April 24, 2024 11:27am

NEW YORK: Prosecutors on Tuesday accused Donald Trump of brazenly and repeatedly violating a gag order imposed by the judge presiding over his “hush money” trial to prevent him from intimidating witnesses.

Trump, 77, is charged with falsifying business records to buy the silence of porn star Stormy Daniels over a 2006 sexual encounter that could have impacted his 2016 presidential bid.

Judge Juan Merchan interrupted testimony at the first criminal trial of a former president to hold a hearing to determine whether Trump — who is seeking to recapture the White House in November — should be held in contempt of court for violating his gag order.

Prosecutor Chris Conroy told the judge that Trump’s “willful” and “intentional” attacks on witnesses “clearly violate” the gag order and urged him to fine the real estate tycoon $1,000 for each violation.

Former president’s attorney draws judge’s ire over reposting of case-related articles from news sites

“He knows about the order, he knows what he’s not allowed to do, and he does it anyway,” Conroy said. “We are not yet seeking an incarceratory penalty,” Conroy said, but the court should “remind him that incarceration is an option should it be necessary.”

Jailing Trump could potentially set up a conflict with the Secret Service, the body charged with protecting former and current presidents. Merchan, who warned Trump on April 1 not to publicly attack witnesses, jurors, court staff or their relatives, said he would issue his ruling at a later date.

Trump lashed out following the 90-minute contempt hearing, saying the judge was “highly conflicted” and “has taken away my constitutional right to free speech.” “Everybody is allowed to talk and lie about me, but I am not allowed to defend myself,” Trump complained on his Truth Social platform. “This is a kangaroo court, and the judge should recuse himself!”

Election 2024

Prosecution witnesses in the trial are expected to include Daniels and Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen, who arranged the alleged $130,000 hush money payment to the adult film actress.

Trump has repeatedly attacked Cohen and Daniels on Truth Social, calling them, for example, “two sleaze bags who have, with their lies and misrepresentations, cost our country dearly.” Trump’s attorney Todd Blanche told Merchan during the contempt hearing that “President Trump is being very careful to comply with your honor’s rules.” “There is no dispute that President Trump is facing a barrage of political attacks from all sides including from the two witnesses who are referenced,” Blanche said.

He drew the ire of the judge after claiming that Trump’s reposting of articles from news sites should not be considered violations of the gag order. “You’re losing all credibility with the court,” the judge told Blanche.

The contempt hearing, held without the presence of the jury, came one day after opening arguments in the sensational trial being held in a Manhattan courtroom.

Published in Dawn, April 24th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Ties with Tehran
Updated 24 Apr, 2024

Ties with Tehran

Tomorrow, if ties between Washington and Beijing nosedive, and the US asks Pakistan to reconsider CPEC, will we comply?
Working together
24 Apr, 2024

Working together

PAKISTAN’S democracy seems adrift, and no one understands this better than our politicians. The system has gone...
Farmers’ anxiety
24 Apr, 2024

Farmers’ anxiety

WHEAT prices in Punjab have plummeted far below the minimum support price owing to a bumper harvest, reckless...
By-election trends
Updated 23 Apr, 2024

By-election trends

Unless the culture of violence and rigging is rooted out, the credibility of the electoral process in Pakistan will continue to remain under a cloud.
Privatising PIA
23 Apr, 2024

Privatising PIA

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s reaffirmation that the process of disinvestment of the loss-making national...
Suffering in captivity
23 Apr, 2024

Suffering in captivity

YET another animal — a lioness — is critically ill at the Karachi Zoo. The feline, emaciated and barely able to...