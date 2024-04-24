DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 24, 2024

Stocks turn in depressed performance

Muhammad Kashif Published April 24, 2024 Updated April 24, 2024 08:14am

KARACHI: After scaling an all-time high overnight, the benchmark KSE 100 index faltered despite a positive start on Tuesday amid reports of oil refining units shutting down and Shanghai Electric Power’s withdrawal of an offer to buy K-Electric.

Ahsan Mehanti of Arif Habib Corporation attributed the depressed market performance to the expectations of prudent SBP monetary policy announce­ment next week ahead of new IMF loan talks and strong opposition to the petroleum price deregulation model by the refineries which have started closing down their units amid storage constraints and weak sales due to rampant smuggling.

He said there was uncertainty over Pakis­tan-US relations following the signing of trade pacts with Iran to increase bilateral annual trade volume to $10 billion over the next five years, dampening investor sentiments.

Topline Securities Ltd said equities began the day on a positive note, with across-the-board buying in cyclical stocks, especially in the cement sector, in the backdrop of the current surplus of $619m and anticipation of inflation clocking in at 17-18pc for April.

It said the street expectations are scattered from “status quo” to a 50-100bps cut in the SBP policy rate, and any reduction would further fuel the recent bullish momentum at the stock market.

However, at the day’s high level, some investors opted to take profits, dragging the market into the red.

The cement, bank, and automobile sectors contributed positively to the index, as Lucky Cement, United Bank Ltd, Habib Bank Ltd, Millat Tractor Ltd and Maple Leaf Cement added 161 points, cumulatively.

On the other hand, Meezan Bank, Faysal Bank Ltd, and Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd received some beating, losing 135 points cumulatively.

As a result, the index hit the day’s high at 71,861.18, gaining 413 points, but closed in the red at 71,359.41 points after losing 74.06 points, or 0.10pc from the preceding session.

The overall trading volume stayed flat at 655.93 million shares. However, the traded value dipped 21.64pc to Rs24.48bn on a day-on-day basis.

Stocks contributing significantly to the traded volume included K-Elec­tric (67.16m shares), PIBTL (46.34m shares), Fauji Cem­ent Company Ltd (45.92m shares), Pak Elektron Ltd (41.28m shares) and Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd (24.16m shares).

Foreign investors remained net buyers as they picked shares worth $1.24m.

Published in Dawn, April 24th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Ties with Tehran
Updated 24 Apr, 2024

Ties with Tehran

Tomorrow, if ties between Washington and Beijing nosedive, and the US asks Pakistan to reconsider CPEC, will we comply?
Working together
24 Apr, 2024

Working together

PAKISTAN’S democracy seems adrift, and no one understands this better than our politicians. The system has gone...
Farmers’ anxiety
24 Apr, 2024

Farmers’ anxiety

WHEAT prices in Punjab have plummeted far below the minimum support price owing to a bumper harvest, reckless...
By-election trends
Updated 23 Apr, 2024

By-election trends

Unless the culture of violence and rigging is rooted out, the credibility of the electoral process in Pakistan will continue to remain under a cloud.
Privatising PIA
23 Apr, 2024

Privatising PIA

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s reaffirmation that the process of disinvestment of the loss-making national...
Suffering in captivity
23 Apr, 2024

Suffering in captivity

YET another animal — a lioness — is critically ill at the Karachi Zoo. The feline, emaciated and barely able to...