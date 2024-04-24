‘Corrupt’ cops compromise Diplomatic Enclave security, face probe

ISLAMABAD: Some police officials deployed outside the Diplomatic Enclave – a high-security zone in the federal capital where many embassies are located – were found involved in taking bribes from visitors to facilitate their entry inside the area.

Sources said the staff of the security division, including some policemen attached with the senior officials of the same division, were exposed by their colleague who was deployed at one of the entry gates of the enclave.

Constable Zahirul Hassan complained to the IGP about the corrupt practice which had put the safety of the high-security zone at great risk, said sources citing the complaint lodged by the constable.

After the complaint, the culprits, including an official attached to the SSP Security, started threatening the constable and got him posted out of the division.

Whistleblower faces ordeal; PRO says policemen mentioned in complaint transferred

According to the complainant, he was performing his duty at Gate No. 2 of the Diplomatic Enclave when he discovered that police officials were allowing people to enter the area after taking money.

As per the complaint, the constable was on duty when passengers of a car exiting the gate approached him and offered Rs3,000 as bribe.

They informed the constable that they had paid Rs3,500 to a man inside the enclave for each visit to the enclave, the sources said citing the complaint. They had offered Rs3,000 to the constable to let them enter the zone the next day because their visit to the Thailand embassy had been unfruitful.

When the constable approached the entry section to inquire about the issue, he was told to let them go since they had permission to enter the enclave, sources said, adding that the same men appeared at Gate No.2 the next day and their names were found on the entry list.

Subsequently, the constable discovered that their names were allegedly added to the list by the personal assistant of the SSP Security Division.

The complaint said the constable went on a five-day leave and upon his return, he discovered that he had been removed from duty through a “wireless message”.

He subsequently informed the SSP about the matter who appointed an inspector to probe the issue. The next day he was summoned by the inquiry officer to his office and was threatened with dire consequences, the sources said, adding that the constable was further told that there would be no inquiry over the matter.

‘Two-month ordeal’

Later, the inquiry officer got him deployed at the National Police Club through the OSI (orderly sub-inspector) Security Division, they said, adding that later the OSI called him to the OSI branch and informed him that he was transferred to the Police Lines Headquarters from the Security Division and gave him the order report.

When the constable reached the OSI branch of the headquarters he was informed by the in-charge that he was yet to be transferred and asked him to report to the Security Division. He reported to the OSI branch of the Security Division from where he was sent to the Special Branch. After a few days, he was again asked to report to the Headquarters, only to be told that he was yet to be transferred.

After a two-month ordeal, the constable approached the IGP office last month and an inquiry was ordered, which still needs to be completed.

According to sources, an official can only be transferred to another division under the orders of the division’s head, i.e. the DIG.

Similarly, the offices of the SP Diplomatic Enclave and SSP Security Division monitor the entry of vehicles to the enclave, they claimed.

The police PRO confirmed the incident. He said the constable was reinstated to the Security Division, adding that those mentioned in the complaint were transferred “and closed to the Police Lines Headquarters for further legal action”.

He said that the assistant inspector general of police (operations) was conducting an inquiry to fix the responsibility, which is still in progress.

He also confirmed that without the order of the respective DIG, an official cannot be transferred to another division.

The constable was allegedly transferred to the headquarters through the in-charge of the OSI branch of the Security Division under the orders of the SSP Security Division.

He also confirmed that the entry list of private vehicles to the Diplomatic Enclave was monitored by the SSP Security and SP Security and compiled by their offices.

Published in Dawn, April 24th, 2024