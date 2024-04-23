DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 23, 2024

IT exports surge to $306m in March

Kalbe Ali Published April 23, 2024 Updated April 23, 2024 07:56am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded the highest-ever monthly IT exports of $306 million in March, posting a 37 per cent rise over the corresponding month last year.

The official data showed that the IT exports grew 19pc over the preceding month.

The previous highest monthly export number was $303m in December 2023, and the industry players have attributed this surge to conducive government policies.

Zohaib Khan, chairman P@SHA, the association of software houses and IT service providers, said the export figure reflects the amount remitted from the services provided to international clients.

“The IT exports is not a tangible item than can be measured in weight, length or number,” Mr Khan said and added that the exports have been on the rise, but due to some government policies, the software houses and technology companies have been parking payments received from the clients abroad. “We see a clear support for the IT sector by the government and mainly by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), more IT service exporters will bring their money back as the confidence level is increasing,” the chairman P@SHA added.

Published in Dawn, April 23nd, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

By-election trends
Updated 23 Apr, 2024

By-election trends

Unless the culture of violence and rigging is rooted out, the credibility of the electoral process in Pakistan will continue to remain under a cloud.
Privatising PIA
23 Apr, 2024

Privatising PIA

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s reaffirmation that the process of disinvestment of the loss-making national...
Suffering in captivity
23 Apr, 2024

Suffering in captivity

YET another animal — a lioness — is critically ill at the Karachi Zoo. The feline, emaciated and barely able to...
Not without reform
Updated 22 Apr, 2024

Not without reform

The problem with us is that our ruling elite is still trying to find a way around the tough reforms that will hit their privileges.
Raisi’s visit
22 Apr, 2024

Raisi’s visit

IRANIAN President Ebrahim Raisi, who begins his three-day trip to Pakistan today, will be visiting the country ...
Janus-faced
22 Apr, 2024

Janus-faced

THE US has done it again. While officially insisting it is committed to a peaceful resolution to the...