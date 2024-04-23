IT exports surge to $306m in March

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded the highest-ever monthly IT exports of $306 million in March, posting a 37 per cent rise over the corresponding month last year.

The official data showed that the IT exports grew 19pc over the preceding month.

The previous highest monthly export number was $303m in December 2023, and the industry players have attributed this surge to conducive government policies.

Zohaib Khan, chairman P@SHA, the association of software houses and IT service providers, said the export figure reflects the amount remitted from the services provided to international clients.

“The IT exports is not a tangible item than can be measured in weight, length or number,” Mr Khan said and added that the exports have been on the rise, but due to some government policies, the software houses and technology companies have been parking payments received from the clients abroad. “We see a clear support for the IT sector by the government and mainly by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), more IT service exporters will bring their money back as the confidence level is increasing,” the chairman P@SHA added.

Published in Dawn, April 23nd, 2024