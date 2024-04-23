Katcha dacoits of Sindh won’t find refuge in Nasirabad: DIG

DERA MURAD JA­­MALI: The Nasirabad Range DIG, Malik Saleem Lehri, said on Monday the dacoits from Sindh’s katcha areas will not be allowed to take refuge in any of the bordering districts in Balochistan.

Speaking at a press conference along with Nasirabad SSP Samiullah Malik, DIG Lehri said that the divisional police and administration have taken strict security measures on the routes to stop the crossing of dacoits into Balochistan.

The police have been put on high alert at check posts in border areas of Nasirabad region to ensure dacoits from Sindh did not take refuge in any area of Nasirabad region, DIG Lehri said while replying to a question.

He said Nasirabad police were taking comprehensive action against criminal gangs who slipped into Balochistan from Sindh in the past.

Says over 100 criminals wanted for murder held in two months

The statement came at a time when security forces, including police and Rangers, were conducting a large-scale operation against bandits in Sindh’s katcha areas.

He said 118 criminals and absconders involved in heinous crimes, including murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping for ransom and highway robberies have been arrested.

DIG Lehri also claimed that in crackdowns against drug smugglers in the last two months, the police have recovered huge quantities of drugs worth millions of rupees and made at least a dozen arrests, including drug peddlers involved in running drug peddlers.

Illegal arms were also seized, along with stolen motorcycles and other vehicles.

The police also managed to recover a girl who was kidnapped from Punjab and brought to Nasirabad, the DIG said, adding that she was later handed over to the family.

He said all possible steps were being taken to maintain law and order in the area.

The operation against dacoits in riverine areas of Sindh and Punjab was launched after a steep rise in kidnapping for ransom and robberies in these areas.

Last week, the Na­­ti­o­nal Action Plan Imple­m­e­ntation Review Com­mit­tee decided to launch a joint operation by Sindh and Punjab police against the notorious bandits.

Published in Dawn, April 23nd, 2024