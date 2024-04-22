Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on 3-day visit

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in Pakistan on Monday on a three-day official visit — the first of its kind by any head of state after the February 8 general elections.

The Foreign Office (FO) said Raisi arrived at the Islamabad airport and was received by Housing Minister Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Mudassir Tipu.

“The Iranian president is accompanied by his spouse and a high-level delegation comprising the foreign minister and other members of the cabinet and senior officials,” it said.

Iran’s news agency IRNA said that Raisi’s visit was taking place at the invitation of President Asif Ali Zardari.

“President Raisi will visit several Pakistani cities to meet with a number of ulema, elites and business persons there. A visit to Lahore, the cultural heart of Pakistan, is also among the president’s plans,” it said.

According to Radio Pakistan, Raisi will meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today while there will also be a round of delegation level talks between the two countries.

“Upon arrival at the Prime Minister House, guard of honor will be presented to the visiting dignitary,” the report said.

The Iranian president and PM Shehbaz will plant a sapling in the Prime Minister’s House on the occasion of Earth Day, it said, adding that they would also attend the signing ceremony of memorandums of understanding between the two countries for cooperation in various fields.

“The two leaders will participate in a ceremony regarding naming a highway in Islamabad as Iran Avenue. They will also hold a press talk,” Radio Pakistan said, adding that the prime minister would also host a lunch for the Iranian president and his delegation.

The FO stated earlier that Raisi would visit Lahore and Karachi and meet with the provincial leadership.

It should be mentioned that the Sindh government has announced a public holiday on April 23 (Tuesday) in the Karachi division to “avoid inconvenience to the general public” upon the visit of foreign dignitaries.

Significance of visit

Raisi’s visit to Pakistan had been in doubt as Middle East tensions rose after Iran launched an unprecedented missile and drone attack on Israel a week ago in retaliation for an airstrike on the Iranian consular building in Damascus earlier this month. Then, on Friday, central Iran received what was presumed to be an Israeli attack.

Tehran has played down the apparent Israeli attack and indicated it had no plans for retaliation, a response that appeared gauged towards keeping the conflict in Gaza from expan­ding to a regionwide conflict.

Pakistan has called on all parties in the Middle East to “exercise utmost restraint and move towards de-escalation”.

Raisi’s visit is also significant as Pakistan and Iran seek to mend ties after tit-for-tat missile strikes in January. The cross-border strikes stoked regional tensions already inflamed by Israel’s military offensive in Gaza.

Tehran carried out the strikes against an anti-Iran group in Pakistan the same week it targeted Iraq and Syria. Pakistan responded with a raid on “militant targets” in Sistan-Balochistan province. Both countries have accused each other of sheltering militants in the past.

Pakistan is also counting on a joint gas project with Iran to solve a long-running power crisis that has sapped its economic growth.

A $7.5 billion Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline intended to feed Pakistani power plants was inaugurated with great fanfare in March 2013. But the project immediately stagnated following international sanctions on Iran.

Tehran has built its own section of the 1,800-kilometre pipeline, which should eventually link its South Pars gas fields to Nawabshah.

In February, the outgoing caretaker government in Pakistan approved the construction of an 80km section of the pipeline, primarily to avoid the payment of billions of dollars in penalties to Iran due to years of delays.

Washington has warned that Pakistan could face US sanctions, saying it does not support the pipeline going forward.