DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 21, 2024

Sindh announces public holiday in Karachi on April 23 ahead of foreign dignitaries’ visit

Imtiaz Ali Published April 21, 2024 Updated April 21, 2024 09:05pm

The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on April 23 (Tuesday) in the Karachi division to “avoid inconvenience to the general public” upon the visit of foreign dignitaries, including Iranian President Dr Ebrahim Raisi.

Earlier today, the Foreign Office (FO) said that the Iranian president would undertake an official visit to Pakistan from April 22 (Monday) to April 24 (Wednesday).

“The Iranian president will be accompanied by his spouse and a high-level delegation comprising the foreign minister and other members of the cabinet, senior officials as well as a large business delegation,” the FO said.

“He will also visit Lahore and Karachi and meet with the provincial leadership,” it added.

According to a notification — a copy of which is available with Dawn.com — issued by Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi’s office today, all the government and private offices, and public and private educational institutions would remain closed except the essential services and officials involved in emergency duties.

No such announcements have been made by the administrations in Islamabad and Lahore — the other two cities on the Iranian delegation’s itinerary.

It is the second public holiday of the month announced by the Sindh government. Previously, it had declared April 4 as a public holiday on account of the death anniversary of former prime minister and PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Additional reporting by Rana Bilal, Shakeel Qarar

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Elections in India
Updated 21 Apr, 2024

Elections in India

Independent accounts and spot reports are at variance with Modi-friendly TV anchors and they do not see an easy victory for the Indian premier.
IHC letter
21 Apr, 2024

IHC letter

THIS is a historic opportunity for the judiciary to define its institutional boundaries. It must not be squandered....
Olympic preparations
21 Apr, 2024

Olympic preparations

THIS past week marked the beginning of the 100-day countdown to the Paris Olympics, with the symbolic torch-lighting...
Isfahan strikes
Updated 20 Apr, 2024

Isfahan strikes

True de-escalation means Israel must start behaving like a normal state, not a rogue nation that threatens the entire region.
President’s speech
20 Apr, 2024

President’s speech

PRESIDENT Asif Ali Zardari seems to have managed to hit all the right notes in his address to the joint sitting of...
Karachi terror
20 Apr, 2024

Karachi terror

IS urban terrorism returning to Karachi? Yesterday’s deplorable suicide bombing attack on a van carrying five...