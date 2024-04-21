DAWN.COM Logo

Luton’s survival hopes battered, Burnley still alive

AFP Published April 21, 2024 Updated April 21, 2024 06:57am
LUTON: Brentford’s Yoane Wissa (third L) scores past Luton Town goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski during their Premier League match at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.—Reuters
LONDON: Luton Town’s hopes of Premier League survival were hammered by Brentford’s 5-1 rout at Kenilworth Road, while Burnley thrashed Sheffield United 4-1 to remain in the fight to stay up on Saturday.

Brentford realistically secured their top-flight status with a dominant display despite missing England striker Ivan Toney through injury.

Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo had to carry the offensive burden for the Bees during Toney’s ban for breaking gambling rules in the first half of the season.

They combined for a spectacular opening goal as Wissa smashed Mbeumo’s pass into the top corner.

Wissa’s second just before half-time was more scrappy as he bundled the ball in from close range.

Ethan Pinnock crashed in a header from a Sergio Reguilon corner before Keane Lewis-Potter stole in at the back post to turn in Mbeumo’s cross.

Kevin Schade made it 5-0 but Luke Berry netted a Luton consolation in stoppage time.

Luton’s heaviest home league defeat of the season leaves the Hatters still one point adrift of Nottingham Forest, who visit Everton on Sunday in a huge clash at the bottom of the table.

Burnley are now within two points of Luton and three of survival after cruising to victory at rock bottom Sheffield United.

Two of the Clarets’ five league wins this season have come against the Blades.

Burnley scored twice in two minutes just before half-time through Jacob Bruun Larsen and Lorenz Assignon.

Gustavo Hamer pulled a goal back for the home side early in the second period.

But United are destined to head straight back down to the Championship due to their woeful defending.

Lyle Foster was given far too much room in the box to turn in Assignon’s cross.

Johann Gudmundsson rounded off the scoring with a fine finish into the far corner.

Chris Wilder’s men remain 10 points adrift of safety with just five games remaining.

Published in Dawn, April 21st, 2024

