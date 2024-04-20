DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 20, 2024

Shaheen, Amir star as Pakistan dismiss New Zealand for just 90

AFP Published April 20, 2024 Updated April 20, 2024 09:36pm
Mohammad Amir (2L) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand’s Dean Foxcroft during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on April 20. — AFP
Mohammad Amir (2L) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand’s Dean Foxcroft during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on April 20. — AFP

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Amir led a destructive Pakistan attack to bowl out an under-strength New Zealand for a paltry 90 in their second Twenty20 clash in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Shaheen led the attack with 3-13 while Amir, returning to international cricket after nearly four years, finished with 2-13 as the visitors were bowled out in 18.1 overs after being sent in to bat.

Amir retired from international cricket in 2020 after he was dropped from the team, the second break in his career after he was banned for five years in a spot-fixing scandal in 2010.

Spinners Abrar Ahmed (2-15) and Shadab Khan (2-15) doubled the pressure as New Zealand were dismissed for their second lowest total against Pakistan in the game’s shortest format.

Mark Chapman (19), Cole McConchie (15), Dean Foxcroft (13) and Tim Seifert (13) were the only batsmen to reach double figures.

The first of a five-match series was washed out after just two deliveries, also in Rawalpindi, on Thursday.

Both teams are preparing for the Twenty20 World Cup to be held in June in the United States and the West Indies.

New Zealand are missing a host of their top players due to playing in the ongoing Indian Premier League, unavailability and injuries.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Rule by law

Rule by law

Reema Omer
‘The rule of law’ is being weaponised, taking on whatever meaning that fits the political objectives of those invoking it.

Editorial

Isfahan strikes
Updated 20 Apr, 2024

Isfahan strikes

True de-escalation means Israel must start behaving like a normal state, not a rogue nation that threatens the entire region.
President’s speech
20 Apr, 2024

President’s speech

PRESIDENT Asif Ali Zardari seems to have managed to hit all the right notes in his address to the joint sitting of...
Karachi terror
20 Apr, 2024

Karachi terror

IS urban terrorism returning to Karachi? Yesterday’s deplorable suicide bombing attack on a van carrying five...
X post facto
Updated 19 Apr, 2024

X post facto

Our decision-makers should realise the harm they are causing.
Insufficient inquiry
19 Apr, 2024

Insufficient inquiry

UNLESS the state is honest about the mistakes its functionaries have made, we will be doomed to repeat our follies....
Melting glaciers
19 Apr, 2024

Melting glaciers

AFTER several rain-related deaths in KP in recent days, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority has sprung into...