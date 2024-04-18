Azam Khan’s participation in New Zealand T20I series uncertain

Wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan’s participation in the T20I series against New Zealand — which starts today — was uncertain after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that he was receiving medical attention for discomfort in his right leg.

In a statement, the cricket board said that during Wednesday’s training session, Azam experienced discomfort in his right knee and calf muscle while batting in the nets.

“He promptly received medical attention and treatment,” it said.

“Azam is currently under the care of the medical team, and a decision regarding his participation in the upcoming matches against New Zealand will be made pending the results of radiology reports,” the board said.

Pakistan is hosting New Zealand for five T20Is starting in Rawalpindi on April 18 (today), as both teams tune up for June’s T20 World Cup in the United States and the West Indies.

Azam, who last featured for Pakistan against Afghanistan in March 2023, was also named in the squad. During a press conference in Lahore, national selection team member Bilal Afzal had highlighted Azam’s performance statistics, and the strategies devised by the coach and captain.

Afzal asserted that the committee thought to give Azam a “big fair chance”, expressing the hope that his confidence would build up in the run up to the T20 World Cup.