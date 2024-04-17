DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 17, 2024

7 terrorists killed during infiltration attempt at Afghan-Pakistan border in North Waziristan: ISPR

Iftikhar Shirazi Published April 17, 2024 Updated April 17, 2024 08:25pm

Seven terrorists were killed while trying to infiltrate the Afghan-Pakistan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

A statement from the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the movement of the seven-member group was detected on Tuesday by security forces in the general area of Spinkai, Ghulam Khan.

“The infiltrators were surrounded, effectively engaged and after an intense fire exchange, all seven territories were sent to hell. A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered,” the ISPR said.

It added that Pakistan had consistently been asking the Afghan Taliban government to ensure effective border management on its side of the border.

The ISPR said that Afghan authorities were expected to fulfil their obligations and “deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to securing its borders and eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country.”

A day ago, the military leadership was told that terrorists having sanctuaries in Afghanistan were “acting as proxies” against Pakistan and its economic interests, especially the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Last month, fierce clas­hes had erupted between the two countries along the bor­der, resulting in the martyrdom of one officer and injuries to three soldiers after Pak­istan conducted air strikes inside Afghanistan using jets and unmanned drones to target militants linked to the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group.

Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said Pakistani aircraft had carried out airstrikes in Paktika and Khost provinces along the border, killing eight people.

The ISPR had said that there was “clear evidence of involvement of terrorists from Afghanistan” in the Zhob Garrison attack in July 2023. It had added that “TTP (Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan) terrorists armed with the latest American weapons attacked two army check posts in Chitral” in September last year.

The military’s media wing had said that the November attack on Mianwali Air Base was “also planned by the terrorists taking refuge in Afghanistan”. It said that “terrorists from Afghanistan used night vision goggles and foreign weapons” in the Dera Ismail Khan attacks in December.

“There is clear evidence of the involvement of TTP terrorists who took refuge in Afghanistan in the terrorist incident in Tank on Dec 15, 2023,” the ISPR stated.

The statement also said terrorists from Afghanistan were also involved in the Peshawar Police Lines blast in January 2023, which claimed more than 80 lives.

Pak Afghan Ties , Counter terrorism
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

The risk of escalation

The risk of escalation

Zahid Hussain
The silence of the US and some other Western countries over the raid on the Iranian consulate has only provided impunity to the Zionist state.

Editorial

Saudi FM’s visit
Updated 17 Apr, 2024

Saudi FM’s visit

The government of Shehbaz Sharif will have to manage a delicate balancing act with Pakistan’s traditional Saudi allies and its Iranian neighbours.
Dharna inquiry
17 Apr, 2024

Dharna inquiry

THE Supreme Court-sanctioned inquiry into the infamous Faizabad dharna of 2017 has turned out to be a damp squib. A...
Future energy
17 Apr, 2024

Future energy

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif’s recent directive to the energy sector to curtail Pakistan’s staggering $27bn oil...
Tough talks
Updated 16 Apr, 2024

Tough talks

The key to unlocking fresh IMF funds lies in convincing the lender that Pakistan is now ready to undertake real reforms.
Caught unawares
Updated 16 Apr, 2024

Caught unawares

The government must prioritise the upgrading of infrastructure to withstand extreme weather.
Going off track
16 Apr, 2024

Going off track

LIKE many other state-owned enterprises in the country, Pakistan Railways is unable to deliver, while haemorrhaging...