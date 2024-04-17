DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 17, 2024

Key decisions likely as cabinet meets today

Syed Irfan Raza Published April 17, 2024 Updated April 17, 2024 10:56am
In this file photo form 2023, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses a press conference in Islamabad alongside the federal cabinet. — Photo courtesy: PID
In this file photo form 2023, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses a press conference in Islamabad alongside the federal cabinet. — Photo courtesy: PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a meeting of the federal cabinet on Wednesday in which some important decisions are likely to be taken.

According to the agenda of the meeting available with Dawn, nine important issues will be discussed including reorganisation of accountability courts in the country.

A source in the government told Dawn that since the National Accountabi­li­­ty Bureau (NAB) has be­­come toothless and a large number of its cases have been transferred to other anti-graft watchdogs such as the Federal Investi­ga­tion Agency (FIA), Fed­eral Board of Revenue (FBR), State Bank of Pak­is­­tan (SBP), Securities and Exchange Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP), sev­­eral accountability courts have become redundant.

Under a proposal to be discussed at the cabinet meeting, the government intends to reduce the number of accountability cour­­ts and re-adjust their jud­ges to other courts.

One of the points of federal cabinet meeting’s agenda is about reorganisation of accountability courts.

Another important agenda item the cabinet is likely to approve is the Federal Public Private Partnership (P3) Policy of Pakistan 2023-24 which aimed at facilitating investors in different fields.

The meeting would also decide about the proposed bill regarding establishment of National Institute of Modern Scie­n­ces and Federal Educa­tion & Professional Training.

It is likely to approve the conferment of foreign award for Foreign Affairs Services upon Manzoor Ahmad Chaudhry, Ambassador, by the government of Cote d’Ivoire.

The cabinet will also designate Special Court-II (Anti-Terrorism), Islam­abad, to try cases under Official Secrets Act, 1923.

The meeting is likely to allow appointment of Federal Inspector of Drugs (FIDs) and his area of jurisdiction under Drug Regulatory Autho­rity of Pakistan (DRAP).

A draft MoU between Ministry of Labour, Qatar, and Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development will also be tabled for approval in the meeting.

The meeting is also li­­kely to ratify the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet in its meeting held on April 4.

Published in Dawn, April 17th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

The risk of escalation

The risk of escalation

Zahid Hussain
The silence of the US and some other Western countries over the raid on the Iranian consulate has only provided impunity to the Zionist state.

Editorial

Saudi FM’s visit
Updated 17 Apr, 2024

Saudi FM’s visit

The government of Shehbaz Sharif will have to manage a delicate balancing act with Pakistan’s traditional Saudi allies and its Iranian neighbours.
Dharna inquiry
17 Apr, 2024

Dharna inquiry

THE Supreme Court-sanctioned inquiry into the infamous Faizabad dharna of 2017 has turned out to be a damp squib. A...
Future energy
17 Apr, 2024

Future energy

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif’s recent directive to the energy sector to curtail Pakistan’s staggering $27bn oil...
Tough talks
Updated 16 Apr, 2024

Tough talks

The key to unlocking fresh IMF funds lies in convincing the lender that Pakistan is now ready to undertake real reforms.
Caught unawares
Updated 16 Apr, 2024

Caught unawares

The government must prioritise the upgrading of infrastructure to withstand extreme weather.
Going off track
16 Apr, 2024

Going off track

LIKE many other state-owned enterprises in the country, Pakistan Railways is unable to deliver, while haemorrhaging...